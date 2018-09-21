Photo tour: The new Museum of Illusions opens in New York
The Museum of Illusions has opened in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City in a historic building.
The museum has more than 70 exhibits based on science, mathematics, biology, science, and psychology.
This is the Tilted Room at the new Museum of Illusions in New York City.
This is the Head on the Platter exhibit at the Museum of Illusions. Guests go around to the back of the exhibit, then, put their head through the hole in the table.The optical illusion uses mirrors to create the effect that you have lost your body.
This is the Rotated Room at the Museum of Illusions in New York. Through an optical illusion, it looks like visitors are walking on the ceiling.
This is the Nuts and Bolt exhibit. It looks like you can't pull a pole through them. But the trick is in the perspective. When you stand at a certain point, the bolts look whole. Walk around and you will see they have holes in them.
The Tricky Stick exhibit plays with your sense of space. A stick fixed to a horizontal board that rotates finds a curved hole on its way. It looks like the stick won't fit through the hole but it does.
This is the Thermal Grill Illusion. When a visitor presses a hand on it, he or she experiences the illusion of burning heat.
Stare at the Moving Circles exhibit long enough and it will look like they are moving. But they are not. It's the combination of patterns and colors that make them look psychedelic.
The Building Squares exhibit: The black and white grid appears to bulge outwards in a circular form. But it is actually made up completely of squares. The black square in the middle represents the point that appears to be closest to the eyes. The arrangement of the dots makes it look like it is circular.
The Hearts display is a static image of a green background with a series of colored dots. When you look at it closely the heart looks like it's fluttering.
This optical illusion makes it look like the eyes are following you around.
The Dotted Surface illusion is a static image of a green background with a series of colored dots. When you look closely, the whole thing appears to look like its moving in a wave-like fashion.
Spin these turntables and stare at them for 30 seconds. Look around. It's a hypnotizing illusion.
This hologram is called Young Scientist.
The bottom shape appears larger than the top shape. But they are actually identical. The Jastrow illusion means that the brain is not able to compare the curved shapes as a whole.
Kenroy Lumsden

NEW YORK--Manhattan has a new museum that aims to boggle the mind.

The Museum of Illusions opened this week in a historic old bank building in Chelsea. It has more than 70 exhibits based on science, mathematics, biology, and psychology.

But it’s not that straightforward. The museum consists of illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles.

And unlike other museums, visitors can run, scream, touch exhibits, and take as many photos as they want.

“Not only is it an Instagram-friendly place. It’s educational,” Renne Gjoni, CEO of the Museum of Illusions, said during a recent tour.

The idea is to teach visitors about perception, vision, and the human brain. In essence, sometimes our eyes see things that our brains don’t understand.

The New York Museum of Illusions is one of seven around the world. The first one opened in Zagreb, Croatia. The others are in: Kuala Lumpur, Muscat in Oman, Vienna, Ljubljana in Slovenia, and Zadar in Croatia.

The New York museum covers 1,500 square feet over two floors.

It has several rooms such as the Tilted Room, which lets visitors see if they can manage to walk on a slanted floor.

The Infinity Room has a set or mirrors with one fully reflective mirror and one partially reflective mirror. The one-way mirror reflects an image back onto the fully reflective mirror in a recursive manner. It creates a series of infinite reflections.

In the Ames Room, people or objects appear to grow or shrink when moving from one corner to the other.

The Rotated Room creates the illusion that visitors are walking all over, including on the ceiling.

There are holograms, moving pictures that make it seem like the image is swiveling and following you, and a head on a platter.

There are also various illusions in which objects appear to be different sizes when in fact they are the same. For example, the Jastrow Illusion makes the bottom shape appear larger than the top shape. It is not. The brain doesn’t compare the shapes as a whole. Rather, it compares the sides of the shapes that are touching each other.

“It’s a 21st century museum,” says Roko Zivkovic, director of the museum. “It’s a different concept. Everyone loves it from school groups to adults.”

Gjoni plans to expand the concept to other places in North America such as Kansas City and Toronto.

The New York museum will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $19 for adults and $15 for children.

