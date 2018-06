World's 25 longest airline flights - 2018 What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018. 01 / 26 What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018. 01 / 26

Singapore Airlines is set to take back the “world’s longest flight” title this fall, when it launches non-stop service between Singapore and Newark.

With a distance of 9,534 statute miles (via Great Circle Mapper), the new Singapore Airlines route will knock Qatar Airways’ 9,032-mile run between Doha and Auckland, New Zealand, out of the top spot once it begins in October.

Until then, however, Qatar Airways retains the top spot.

So, what are the other longest airline routes in the world? It's a question I get frequently at Today in the Sky, so I reached out to the folks at OAG to help us list the longest flights for 2018. I combined that data with mileage figures from Great Circle Mapper and the airlines themselves to compile the world’s 25 longest regularly scheduled airline flights as measured by distance. The flights represent routes flying at least once a week in the schedule for June 2018.

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe

Many of the current "top 25" routes were added within the past two years. Qantas’ Perth-London route, for example, began just this past March. It’s the first-ever regularly scheduled non-stop flight between Europe and Australia. Today, it’s the world’s second longest flight at 9,009 miles and a flight time of about 17 hours.

United Airlines has several newly-launched routes that now rank among the world’s 25 longest. Its Los Angeles-Singapore route launched in October 2017 and is now the world’s fourth longest. Other recent ultra-long routes by United include San Francisco-Singapore (launched in June 2016) and Houston-Sydney (launched in January 2018).

United didn’t have the San Francisco-Singapore route to itself for long. In October 2016, Singapore Airlines added its own service on the route, now the world’s seventh-longest.

You can see the full "top 25" longest routes (based on distance) in the above gallery, starting at the bottom – No. 25 between New York JFK and Johannesburg – and going the whole way through to the current No. 1: Doha-Auckland.

We’ll continue to update the list as new routes are added throughout 2018. Others likely to move into the top 25 this year are planned routes by Air New Zealand (Auckland-Chicago O’Hare) and Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong-Washington Dulles).

Stay tuned ..

Notes about the data: Routes are ranked by the so-called “great circle” distance – or the shortest possible route between two points on the globe. Actual distance varies by individual flights based on daily weather, winds and other factors. Similarly, scheduled times for all flights will vary day to day for similar reasons.

All mileage totals come from the Great Circle Mapper website. Flight times come from the individual airlines. And the rankings were compiled by OAG, which is a top airline data provider.

