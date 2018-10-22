Thursday's best deals are impressive.

You're here! That means you either love finding a good deal or maybe just need a mindless distraction from work. Either way, we're here to help. We don't just show you the first handful of sales we see when we log in to Amazon. Anyone can do that! What we do, instead, is dive deep into Amazon, hunting for sales on products and services we know for sure are worth your hard-earned money. Why? Because we've all gone to buy something online that sounds perfect only to have it turn up broken, be 5 times smaller than expected, or just not do what it promised. No one deserves that, so we use our in-house expertise, hands-on experience, and deal-hunting skills to sort out which sales are actually worth your time.

So far, these are the top 5 deals of the week. But we will be updating this post every morning to ensure you're seeing the latest and greatest offers as they come and go. Be sure to check back every morning to see what's new!

1. Single-serving cast iron pans for $4 each

For $4, why wouldn't you buy some?

Lodge

If you spend time on Pinterest, watch a lot of cooking shows, or want to mimic your favorite restaurant's signature skillet dish, there's never been a better time to get some individually-sized cast iron skillets. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware out there. It lasts a lifetime, comes preseasoned, and is always very affordable. Right now, you can get these adorable mini skillets for just $4, which is $2 less than usual. They're only 3.75 inches in diameter, making them ideal for serving appetizers or desserts at your next dinner party.

Get the Lodge 3.75-inch Cast Iron Mini Skillet for $3.96 (Save $2)

2. The best electric kettle at a new, ever lower price

For thee fastest cup of tea.

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

There's nothing better in the fall than warming up with a blanket and hot cup of tea. Instead waiting 10 minutes for the kettle to boil, you should get an electric kettle instead. These gadgets boil water faster and you can choose the exact temperature you want it at for specific teas and coffees. This one from Cuisinart is the best one we've ever tested because it beeps when it's ready, it has multiple preset temperature options, and the viewing window lights up so you can see how much water is there. Usually this fancy kettle with cost you $90, and it rarely goes on sale, but right now you can get it for $30 off, which is also the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle on Amazon for $60.83 (Save $27.46)

3. A wireless charger that will make your life easier

Wireless charging—a luxury you didn't know you needed.

RAVPower

Charging devices is just a part of life these days. But cords can be a real pain, whether they get tangled or they're not long enough or you've got a bad case of the butter fingers and drop the thing three times before you successfully get it plugged in. If you have a phone that can charge wirelessly, but you don't have a wireless charger, what the heck are you waiting for? If it's a sale you're after, we found a good one. RAVPower's 7.5W Wireless charging pad is a great choice, and it's on sale for $22 right now, down from $30. That's the lowest price we've seen, but if you use the coupon code "97IUHEI4" you can get it for $20, truly the deepest discount on this charger.

Get the RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad for $19.99 (Save $10) with the coupon code "97IUHEI4"

4. A powerful Dyson vacuum is back to its lowest price

This vacuum sucks more so cleaning suck less.

Dyson

Sick of grabbing the broom to clean up those dust bunnies every week? Maybe it's time to invest in a good vacuum that will make wuick work of your chores. Right now, there's an incredible discount on Certified Refurbished Dyson Ball Animal upright vacuums that matches the lowest price we've ever seen them sell for. Plus, you'll get eight different attachments to help you clean every inch of your home. Did I mention it's a Dyson?

Get the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum with Bonus Tools (Certified Refurbished) for $230 (Save $120)

5. The best affordable pillows are back on sale

What's better than falling asleep on a never-before-used pillow? Saving money on said pillow!

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Your pillows are one of those things you don't think about replacing, but if you can't remember when you bought them, it's probably time to swap them for a new set. Our favorite affordable bed pillows, typically $40 for a set of two, were on sale this weekend for $27 until they went out of stock. They're back again, and still discounted. While this is a few bucks more than this weekend's sale, $31 for two comfortable pillows that don't need to be fluffed constantly is a fantastic deal. Whether you want to replace your pillows on a budget, add more pillows to your growing collection, or have new ones ready for your holiday guests, this is your chance.

Get the Sleep Restoration Gel Bed Pillow 2-Pack for $30.99 (Save $9)

