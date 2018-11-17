Save on our favorite kitchen gadgets.

We're itching closer and closer to Thanksgiving and you need to make sure your ready for the big meal. This weekend's deals completely reflect that and you can find deals on various cooking gadgets that will make the hustle and bustle of preparing a ton of food a little bit easier. While you're at it you should also start preparing for the other big holiday—Black Friday—so you can check off some gifts off your list and get something nice fore yourself too. We've already been researching the early Black Friday deals you can get right now and these ones our some of our favorites.

1. An egg cooker for an easy breakfast

Perfect eggs every time.

Dash

Cooking perfect eggs is honestly difficult. Too many times the yolk is overly runny or overcooked, essentially ruining your breakfast. Thankfully, this egg cooker from Dash cooks every style of egg perfectly and will help you whip up deviled eggs as an appetizer or a quick breakfast on Thanksgiving morning. One of our editors has personally had this device for years. She loves that she no longer screws up hard boiled eggs and that it frees up space on her stove, so she can whip up other breakfast essentials simultaneously. Right now, you can get it for its lowest price ever.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $14.99 (Save $5)

2. The best hand mixer we've ever tested

Essential for any holiday baking.

Cuisinart

If you're planning on making any sort of pie or dessert for Thanksgiving, you're going to want a solid hand mixer to get the job done. This one from Cuisinart is the best hand mixer we've ever tested because it aced all of our tests and we didn't have to stop and scrape the bowl while using it. Right now, it's down to one of it's lowest prices just in time for holiday baking season.

Get the Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus Hand Mixer for $60.29 (Save $7.70)

3. One of our favorite graters

Get grate mashed potatoes.

Rosle

Whether your shredding cheese for mashed potatoes or want fresh Parmesan on your pasta, a grater is essential. After testing a variety of graters, this one from Rösle was one of our favorites. It only comes with one grate, so it's ideal for those of us who only need coarse holes. Plus, it was one of the fastest graters we tested and was great at shredding potatoes and mozzarella. Right now, you can get it for one of it's lowest prices.

Get the Rösle Wire Handle Coarse Grater for $28.95 (Save $7.05)

4. Tools for Thanksgiving

You'll need these turkey essentials.

Reviwed / Calphalon

Even Amazon is prepping for Turkey Day with their Deal of the Day. Right now, you can save on a variety of Thanksgiving kitchen essentials including the best affordable oven thermometer and one of our favorite roasting pans. Both are essential to any Thanksgiving dinner and you might as well add them to your kitchen if you don't already have them.

5. The best electric kettle at its lowest price

The perfect way to warm up during winter.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Instead of breaking out a kettle, setting it on the stovetop, waiting 10 minutes for it to boil, and hearing that annoying whistle, it may be time to get an electric kettle. These upgraded kettles boil water faster and you can choose the exact temperature you want it at for specific teas and coffees. This one from Cuisinart is the best one we've ever tested because it beeps when it's ready, it has multiple preset temperature options, the viewing window lights up so you can see how much water is there, and it gets things hot super fast. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen, making it a great time to get your own.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle for $60.83 (Save $27.46)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

