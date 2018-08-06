Listen to music while your work with today's deals.

Happy Friday! It's almost the weekend, which means there's more time to shop, obviously. Each day we dig through the best deals on Amazon so you don't have to and today's deals also make great gifts for yourself or that special someone. So whether you want to gift your handyman a new drill for Father's Day or relax with an essential oil diffuser, there's something for everyone.

1. A popular drill for summer projects

A drill for every kind of project.

Whether you're building a deck or just hanging a picture on the wall, you're going to need a reliable drill to screw everything in place. This one from Black+Decker is a great option with an 11 position clutch, 20-watt voltage, and is lightweight enough to carry from place to place. Reviewers absolutely love it and right now, you can get it for 30% off for today only.

Get the Black+Decker Lithium Ion Drill/Driver for $34.49 and save $14.51

2. Our favorite essential oil diffuser

Get fun colors and relaxing scents.

Essential oil diffusers are swiftly becoming the new candle. They smell amazing, light up, and can be left running continuously for hours without worrying about burning your house down. This one from InnoGear is the best diffuser we've ever tested because it can run for nine hours and glows seven fun colors to create a nice ambiance. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen at $5 less than the usual price.

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $12.99 and save $ 5

3. The best streaming device we've ever tested

Your favorite streaming services seen on the small screen.

Chord-cutting: everyone's doing it. Long gone are the days that we actually need cable, thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. But if you still want to watch your favorite shows on the TV as opposed to your small computer screen, you're going to need a media streaming device. The Roku Ultra is the best one we've ever tested because it supports 4K and HDR content, comes with a seamless remote, and has an easy setup. Right now, it's $20 off, so you can Netflix and chill without breaking the bank.

Get the Roku Ultra for $79.99 and save $20

4. An affordable bagless vacuum

Clean reliably and affordably.

There's something so satisfying about having a reliable vacuum—and even better if it's affordable, too. Typically priced at $80, the Bissel CleanView is our favorite affordable upright bagless vacuum. We found that it delivered an above-average performance in our tests, making it good for any home. Although it's not the most incredible vacuum out there, it didn't disappoint when it came to any of suction, maneuverability, and the like. Right now, it's on sale for the lowest price we've seen in months.

Get the Bissell CleanView Bagless Vacuum for $68.50 and save $11.49

5. A waterproof mini Bluetooth speaker

Listen to music beachside or poolside.

A wireless, Bluetooth speaker is essential for dance parties on the go. But if you're going to the beach or pool, you don't want to worry about it getting wet and shutting down your music. The Soundcore Mini 2 is IPX7 waterproof and also offers 15 hours of playback on a single charge, a 66-foot Bluetooth range, and decent sound for a small, portable device. This makes it the perfect speaker to bring on the go.

Get the Soundcore Mini 2 Pocket Waterproof Speaker for $27.99 and save $7 with the code "SDCORE22"

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

