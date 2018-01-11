— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Between prepping prepping for Thanksgiving dinner, baking cooking, and wrapping presents, the holiday season is shaping up to be pretty freaking stressful. On top of that, you need to make sure that your floors are clean for all of your guests coming through your home. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep everything nice and tidy while you worry about all the other things you need to do and right now, you can get an award-winning one at its lowest price.

The Ecovacs Deebot N79W is currently on sale for $149.99 at Target, which gives you $50 in savings for today only. This robot vacuum is essentially the Target-exclusive version of the N79S, one of our favorite affordable smart robot vacuums. Plus, this sale price is lower than anything we've seen anywhere for the N79S, making this an even more incredible deal.

Although we haven’t tested it, the N79S has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible, making cleaning as easy as saying, “Alexa, tell Deebot to clean.” We’re confident the N79W will perform just as well, and we love that it comes in a sleek white color that will look great in any home.

This $50 discount is only good for Tuesday, November 1, so if you want some extra help for some holiday cleaning, now may be the time to invest in a great robot vacuum.

