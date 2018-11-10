Police in Northern California are still looking to hammer down who exactly stole a massive sculpture from outside a community center over the weekend.

Twenty feet long and approximately 1,000 pounds, "Hammer" disappeared Friday from the community center in Healdsburg, California, the city said in a Facebook post.

Colleen Simmons with the Healdsburg Police Department told USA TODAY on Wednesday evening that authorities had no new leads on who nabbed the huge piece, made of wood and steel.

Police began investigating after an employee first noticed the lawn in front of the center was empty Saturday morning, The Press-Democrat reported.

"We initially thought it might have been a high school prank," officer Darryl Erkel told the newspaper. But after checking various locations and no reported spottings, police are still stumped.

Artist Doug Unkrey, who created the piece that is on loan from the nearby Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation, told the newspaper it'd take a flatbed trailer with a winch or eight people to move the sculpture.

"Why would you take this thing?" he told the The Press-Democrat. "Where are you going to put it?"

The piece has a value of $15,000, NBC News Bay Area reported, but Unkrey seemed to be taking its disappearance OK.

"All artwork is temporary anyway," he told The Press-Democrat.

