Anthony Ray Hinton spent 30 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, stripped of his right to vote as he sat on death row.

On Tuesday, he voted for the first time in a midterm election since being released in 2015.

The Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit that works on issues of mass incarceration, human rights and racial justice, shared Hinton's story on social media with a picture of the man smiling with his voting sticker on his forehead.

"I realize that people have struggled and even lost their lives fighting for the right to vote. If I don’t vote, it’s like spitting on all those who came and sacrificed before me," Hinton said in a statement to USA TODAY from the Equal Justice Initiative.

For 30 years, Mr. Hinton was stripped of all his rights while he sat on Alabama death row for a crime he didn't commit. Today, he arrived at the polls at 7am and exercised his right to vote. pic.twitter.com/ObYX2luiP4 — Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) November 7, 2018

Hinton was convicted in 1985 in Alabama for the murders of two fast-food restaurant managers. According to the Equal Justice Initiative, state ballistic experts claimed bullets connected to the crime came from a revolver found in Hinton's mother's closet.

After the group took on Hinton's case, the gun was was re-analyzed, and three independent experts said the bullets could not have come from that revolver or from a single gun at all, the Equal Justice Initiative said.

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the conviction, and Hinton was released in 2015.

Now an author, Hinton has voted in every election since his release, but 2018 was his first midterm. The Equal Justice Initiative said he was first in line at his polling station before it opened because he saw the importance in this year's election.

"Mr. Hinton wore the sticker on his forehead because he did not want anyone to miss it on his clothing," the group said in a statement. "When he was pumping gas on his way into the Equal Justice Initiative offices in Montgomery, everyone at the gas station noticed and cheered him on."

