A lost 3-year-old was found Friday morning in a Butler County, Missouri, cornfield after going missing about 12 hours before.
She was asleep and unafraid when rescuers arrived — her faithful Yorkshire terrier had spent the night by her side, her family said in an interview with KFVS-TV.
The tiny dog — named "Fat Heath," according to the station — helped police and volunteers locate the girl by barking.
The girl was found about a half-mile from home, the station reports.
The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a 911 call that the girl had wandered away from her home near the town of Qulin, located about 140 miles south of St. Louis.
Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted photos from when the girl was found: "This is what #Community looks like," the Tweet said.
The child had several mosquito bites but was otherwise unharmed.
Contributing: The Associated Press