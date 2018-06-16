A lost 3-year-old was found Friday morning in a Butler County, Missouri, cornfield after going missing about 12 hours before.

She was asleep and unafraid when rescuers arrived — her faithful Yorkshire terrier had spent the night by her side, her family said in an interview with KFVS-TV.

The tiny dog — named "Fat Heath," according to the station — helped police and volunteers locate the girl by barking.

The girl was found about a half-mile from home, the station reports.

The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a 911 call that the girl had wandered away from her home near the town of Qulin, located about 140 miles south of St. Louis.

Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted photos from when the girl was found: "This is what #Community looks like," the Tweet said.

The child had several mosquito bites but was otherwise unharmed.

This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018

