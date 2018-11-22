When asked on Thanksgiving what he was thankful for, President Donald Trump said he was thankful for his family before talking at length about the positive impact he believes his presidency has made on the country.

"What are you most thankful for, Mr. President?," a member of the media asked as Trump took questions from reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he's spending Thanksgiving with his family.

"For having a great family, and for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I've made a tremendous difference in the country," the president responded, as documented in a video published by The Hill on Twitter.

Trump continued: "This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you wouldn't believe it." He claimed that foreign leaders regularly compliment him on the country's increased strength.

"Made a lot of progress," he commented before ending the conference.

Some pundits on social media have suggested Trump's comments were more about himself than the country.

"President Trump says he is most thankful for himself," Washington Post columnist Brian Klaas tweeted in reference to Trump's answer.

The president's comments followed an exchange earlier this week during which Trump said he believed he would again be named Time magazine's person of the year.

"I can't imagine anybody else other than Trump. Can you imagine anybody other than Trump?" he said. Trump won the award in 2016.

The president has a long history of self-promotion. As a real estate mogul, Trump was known for putting his name in large letters on his projects. And, as president, he has consistently given his administration an "A" or "A+" — although many experts don't agree with such a grade.

Contributing: William Cummings, USA TODAY

