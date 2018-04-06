WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump asserted his right to pardon himself Monday, upping the constitutional stakes in his showdown with the special counsel investigating his campaign's ties to Russia.

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump tweeted.

That statement — the first time that Trump himself has raised the possibility of a self-pardon — follows a weekend in which his legal team repeatedly made that same point.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC's This Week Sunday that Trump "has no intention of pardoning himself," but quickly added, "Not to say he can't." He also said he was making a "hypothetical point."

But the legal scholarship is conflicted. No court has ever ruled on the issue, and the Justice Department opinion from 1974 said the president cannot pardon himself.

That opinion cited the "fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case."

And, as Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. pointed out Monday, Nixon resigned three days later. "In case you want to follow the Nixon model, that would be Thursday," Schiff tweeted in response to Trump.

The Constitution also says that the president can grant pardons "except in cases of impeachment" — suggesting to some that the president could pardon himself for a crime and still be impeached.

Brian Kalt, a Michigan State law professor who has studied the issue of self-pardoning for 20 years, said he believes that the president cannot pardon himself — but that there is a serious argument on the other side. "It certainly would not get laughed out of court the way some people seem to think," he said.

Trump's legal team first suggested the president's right to pardon himself in a letter to Special Counsel Robert Mueller in January, which was obtained by The New York Times and published Saturday.

More: Trump's lawyers to Mueller in letter: President can end probe, use pardon power

In it, lawyers John Dowd and Jay Sekulow maintained that the president cannot obstruct justice because "he could, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired."

That power includes "the power to pardon any person before, during, or after an investigation and/or conviction," they said in the letter.

Mueller's team has brought more than 100 charges against 19 people — including Trump's former national security adviser, his campaign chairman, low-level campaign aides and Russian propagandists. Four have already pleaded guilty.

Trump's deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, appointed Mueller a year ago to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents in the 2016 election. Mueller took over from former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired because Comey would not exonerate him in the Russia investigation.

Now, Trump claims that Mueller's appointment was illegitimate.

"The appointment of the Special Councel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL!" Trump tweeted Monday. "Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!"

