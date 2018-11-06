Tyson Food Inc. is recalling over 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken due to possible contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The company, one of the world's largest chicken processors, informed FSIS Friday the breading of the frozen, uncooked chicken tenders may have been contaminated with foreign material in the form of blue and clear soft plastic. FSIS classified the health risk as "low."

The 260 possibly-contaminated packages were only sent to food service establishments, not retail grocery stores, according to FSIS. Packages with the code “P-746” are subject to recall.

More: Stop & Shop, Giant, Martin's recall frozen broccoli due to listeria concerns

More: People are throwing out romaine lettuce, but why hasn't there been a recall?

More: E. coli concern spurs recall of nearly 15,000 pounds of ground beef and pork products

"Tyson Foods has identified and is working with affected foodservice customers to retrieve and/or remove all recalled products initially shipped to California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan and Minnesota," said Worth Sparkman, senior manager for external communications for Tyson Foods Inc., in a statement.

There are no known reports of sickness or injury due to the possible contamination. FSIS advises to throw the chicken tenders away.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com