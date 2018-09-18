United Airlines unveils its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Expect to see more United Boeing 787 “Dreamliners” flying international routes from New Jersey's Newark Liberty next summer.

That’s according to trade publication FlightGlobal.com, which reports United plans to deploy 787s on "six international Atlantic routes" from Newark – presumably to European destinations – once the carrier's 2019 summer schedule begins March 31.

United revealed the plans in an internal letter to pilots, according to FlightGlobal. The letter did not specify which routes would get Dreamliners but did say that a 787 pilot base at Newark would be staffed with 160 pilots, including 55 captains and 105 first officers.

FlightGlobal notes United is making the move “as it preps for the introduction of its latest Dreamliner variant,” the 787-10 that’s the biggest version of the jet that Boeing makes.

United is scheduled to get its first 787-10 from Boeing’s South Carolina assembly line later this year. The carrier has firm orders for 14 of the “stretched” version of the Dreamliner and is expected to have three of those in its fleet by the end of 2018.

Though bigger than the -9 and -8 versions of the Dreamliner, the -10's maximum flight range is shorter. That makes it a good fit for high-density medium-haul routes, including many of the trans-Atlantic routes United flies from Newark.

FlightGlobal has already reported United’s 787-10s will be configured with 318 seats, including 41 lie-flat seats in “Polaris” business class, 21 in an international-style premium economy section and 253 in coach. Of the coach seats, 45 will be extra-legroom seats.

United has not previously said where it intends to base or fly its 787-10s. The carrier already flies about 36 other 787 models, a mix of the smaller 787-8 and 787-9 models.

United currently has 787 pilot bases at Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington Dulles and Houston Bush Intercontinental.

