KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three rapes have been reported in on-campus residence halls at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, this month, marking the fifth rape reported on or near campus since March.

In 2017, eight forcible sexual offenses against UT Knoxville students were reported. Arrests were made in four of the cases, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The most recent incident occurred at an unknown time Saturday in a residence hall on the west side of campus, according to the UT Police Department's crime log. The report was made through university staff or designated students considered a campus security authority, and the complainant declined to document the crime in a police report.

The title campus security authority is given to a variety of personnel such as campus police, resident assistants, Title IX officers and coaching staff who are trained in reporting crimes that fall within the federal Jeanne Clery Act.

Under the federal Clery Act, colleges and universities that take part in federal financial aid programs must track and make public campus crime statistics and security information, according to the Federal Student Aid Office under the U.S. Department of Education.

Designated campus security authorities are responsible for reporting crimes that took place on campus, in public places adjacent to campus and in certain noncampus buildings that a school owns or leases, UT's website states.

In a separate incident, a female student reported being raped by an individual she knew in a residence hall on the west side of campus earlier this month, according to a safety notice emailed to campus community members.

At about 12:45 a.m. ET Sept. 11, a third-party report of the rape was given to a campus security authority, according to the safety notice, which was sent out by the university's Clery Office that afternoon.

The female student reported to another student that she had been sexually assaulted. The second student alerted the university police department's dispatch center. The complainant did not move forward with filing a police report and no investigation was conducted.

When police offered to speak with her, "she didn't want to," said Jillian Paciello, Clery Act compliance coordinator and deputy Title IX coordinator for law enforcement for the University of Tennessee Police Department.

Multiple people approached the complainant about reporting the incident to police and she refused every time, according to Paciello, who declined to disclose the residence hall in which the reported rape occurred "out of protection for the victim."

The News Sentinel and USA TODAY do not name sexual assault victims without their consent.

The dispatch center contacted the woman's residence hall and the student was connected with the university's Office of Title IX, which provides resources and support for individuals affected by sexual misconduct, relationship violence, stalking and retaliation, Paciello said.

On Friday, another female student reported being raped in an east-side residence hall by a person she knew. Police were made aware of the incident at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, but that student also did not file a police report.

UT Knoxville's Clery Office circulated safety notices for both reports. The institution sends safety notices case by case, depending on the location and timing of crimes, according to Paciello.

A safety notice was not sent out for the sexual assault that was reported Saturday. It was not immediately clear why.

The reports fall at a time a national conversation is building around the reasons victims of sexual assault don't always break their silence on the crime committed against them.

High-profile sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have propelled the conversation.

Two accusers may testify Thursday against Kavanaugh. A third said Wednesday that she witnessed Kavanaugh's and Mark Judge's efforts to get girls drunk at high school parties so a lineup of boys could molest them.

UT Knoxville has also been engaging in a public conversation and a movement, both on campus and through social media channels, promoting the need for consent. The university defines consent as "an active agreement to participate in sexual contact or penetration," according to the Twitter account of the university's Center for Health Education and Wellness.

On Monday, the center wrapped up an initiative in which students signed a Red Zone banner pledging to speak up against sexual assault. The Red Zone refers to a time period during the fall semester from the start of classes to Thanksgiving break "when students are statistically more at risk for sexual assault," the center's website states.

