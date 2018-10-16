A Florida child who did not receive a flu vaccine died after getting the flu, state health officials confirmed.

The unidentified child tested positive for the influenza B virus and died between September 30 and October 6, according to Florida Department of Health’s Bureau of Epidemiology.

This is the first pediatric death in Florida associated with the flu this season. During the 2017-18 flu season, eight kids died from the flu. None of the kids had received a flu vaccine, according to the department.

The child was otherwise healthy before coming down with the flu, state officials said.

Because of privacy concerns, state officials said they would not release additional details of the case.

Last month, Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged Americans to get the flu vaccine after about 80,000 flu deaths in the U.S. last season, the highest in four decades.

"That herd immunity is so, so very important," Adams said during a news conference.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive either the flu shot or nasal spray.

