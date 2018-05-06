Prices were marked down at the Toys R Us in Jensen Beach, Fla. on June 11.

KELLY TYKO/TCPALM

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Toys R Us stores are entering their final days and ramping up the deals.

The iconic toy retailer announced a new round of markdowns this week with discounts now ranging from 50% to 70% with "limited exceptions," according to the Facebook post. They come about three months after the chain, a second home to generations of toy-craving children, announced it would liquidate.

Some of the most valued, in-demand merchandise, like Nintendo and PlayStation video game systems, was snapped up weeks ago. But kids who appreciate merchandise like Lego sets, board games, Barbie dolls, Star Wars toys, Nerf guns and more, can still come away winners.

More: IHOP, or if you prefer, IHOb, bets big on name-change burger stunt

More: Pucker up! Sonic's new Pickle Juice Slush now available nationwide

More: Sears will close 63 more stores. Is yours on the list?

Prices on most Toys R Us items now handily beat discount competitors like Amazon, Walmart and Target and rival Black Friday doorbuster deals.

“The prices are getting good,” said Rita Hasselbach, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., who visited the Toys R Us in Jensen Beach. "I’m looking for games that I can donate to charities and shelters.”

Brothers Fabio and Alejandro Benichio, also of Port St. Lucie, have been coming to the Jensen Beach store twice a week for the last five weeks looking for birthday and Christmas gifts.

On Monday night, they filled a cart with Barbie dolls and action figures marked down 50%, a large Lego set at 40% and Doctor Dreadful Snot Shot toys at 60% off. The 14 items came to $137.15, a savings of $126.46 off regular prices.

For the Jensen Beach store, on Florida's east coast some 100 miles north of Miami, June 28 is slated to be the last day before the doors close forever, said Andrew Wiggins, a supervisor at the store who has been with the company for more than five years.

As inventory sells out, portions of stores and empty aisles are being closed off with yellow caution tape and other barriers and merchandise is being moved to the front.

“The store closure’s timing and discounts will vary, as it depends on how quickly each location sells out of inventory,” said Toys R Us spokeswoman Amy von Walter. “I don’t have timing on markdowns as the liquidators are leading this process, but I’d guess that would vary as well.”

As inventory dwindles at Toys R Us stores, including the Jensen Beach, Fla. location, products are being moved to the front of the store.

KELLY TYKO/TCPALM

A sign at the front of Toys R Us stores explains how to spot non-Toys R Us merchandise.

KELLY TYKO/TCPALM

USA TODAY Network reporter Joan Verdon, The (Bergen County, N.J.) Record, contributed to this report.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com