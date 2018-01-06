U.S. new-vehicle sales likely rose in May as the auto industry gets a better-than-expected start to the year.

Encouraged by a strong job market and vibrant housing sector, shoppers are shrugging off increasing interest rates and buying new vehicles at a steady clip.

Edmunds.com analysts projected a May sales increase of 3.5% compared with a year earlier. Cox Automotive predicted a 3.1% increase. Barclays projected a 3.6% uptick.

This year has been "much better than people anticipated" so far, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson wrote to clients.

Sales remain strong, albeit below 2016's record rate of 17.55 million vehicles. And automakers are profiting from an industry-wide shift from not-too-profitable passenger cars to lucrative SUVs, crossovers and pickups.

And Ford was undermined in May by a temporary halt to production of its F-150 pickup, the most popular vehicle in the U.S., after a supplier's plant exploded.

Analysts will be watching to see whether the incident affected Ford sales.

Here's how the major automakers fared in May.

General Motors

Edmunds forecast: 13.2%

Cox Automotive forecast: 11.7%

Actual results: GM is no longer providing monthly sales reports.

Ford

Edmunds forecast: -1.9%

Cox Automotive forecast: -10.5%

Actual results: 0.7%

During a difficult month for Ford, when a Michigan-based supplier plant's explosion temporarily cratered F-series pickup sales, the automaker still managed an unexpected sales increase.

Ford sold 242,824 vehicles for the month. The F-series "didn't miss a beat," Ford sales chief Mark LaNeve said in a statement. The model's sales totaled 84,639, up 11.3%, marking its best May in 18 years.

But Ford's passenger car sales continued to struggle, falling 13.3%. The automaker recently announced it would discontinue sales of the Fusion, Fiesta and Taurus cars.

Fiat Chrysler

Edmunds forecast: 8.9%

Cox Automotive forecast: 11.9%

Actual results: 11%

Fiat Chrysler sales totaled 214,294 in May. The Jeep brand led the way with a 28.8% sales increase to 97,287.

That included a 62.5% boom in sales of the surging Jeep Cherokee. But the Chrysler and Fiat brands were down 18.1% and 46%, respectively.

The automaker is rumored to be considering ending the Chrysler brand and discontinuing North American sales of Fiat.

Toyota

Edmunds forecast: -0.6%

Cox Automotive forecast: 0.8%

Actual results: -1.3%

Toyota sold 215,321 vehicles for the month in the U.S.

The Japanese automaker's namesake Toyota brand was down 1.5% and its Lexus luxury brand was down 0.1%. The company's passenger cars slumped 11%, while sales of SUVs, crossovers and pickups increased 5.7%.

Honda

Edmunds forecast: 2.9%

Cox Automotive forecast: 1.1%

Actual results: 3.1%

Honda sold 153,069 vehicles in the U.S. in May. That included a 4.3% increase for the namesake Honda brand and an 8% decline for the luxury Acura brand.

Overall, passenger car sales fell 2.7% while the rest of the lineup rose 9.2%. The Accord sedan continued its sales slump despite critical acclaim as Honda remains cautious about discounting the car. Accord fell 15.9% to 28,212.

But the Pilot SUV's momentum continued, rising 36.1% to 13,573.

Nissan

Edmunds forecast: -8.9%

Cox Automotive forecast: -9.1%

Actual results: -4.1%

The Japanese automaker sold 131,832 vehicles in May in the U.S.

Nissan brand sales fell 3.8% and Infiniti brand sales declined 7.1%.

The popular Nissan Rogue crossover regained momentum after a down month in April. Rogue sales totaled 38,413, up 18.1%, and accounted for 29.1% of the company's sales.

Hyundai-Kia

Edmunds forecast: 0%

Cox Automotive forecast: 5.5%

Actual results:

Volkswagen Group

Edmunds forecast (does not include Porsche): 5.9%

Cox Automotive forecast: 14.8%

Actual results: The Volkswagen brand sold 31,211 vehicles in May, up 4%.

The redesigned Tiguan crossover was easily the brand's best seller with sales of 8,579, accounting for more than 27% of VW sales.

Sales of the Audi luxury brand increased 0.6%.

Subaru

Edmunds forecast: Not provided

Cox Automotive forecast: 5.1%

Actual results: Not yet provided

