Tobacco firms to post 'corrective statements' on websites, social media

Major tobacco companies will begin posting court-ordered statements on their websites and social media Monday, clarifying the effects of tobacco use for the public. The "corrective statements" are part of a court order stemming from a 1999 lawsuit brought by the federal government that accused cigarette makers of deceiving the public. "Corrective statements" began running on television and in newspapers in December. "Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans every day," one of the statements read. Another said: "Smoking is highly addictive."

It's a bunch of hot air, and it's dangerous

A dangerous combo of high temperatures and high humidity triggered excessive heat advisories and warnings in Chicago and St. Louis over the Fathers' Day weekend as forecasters warned of blistering heat in northern tier states spreading to the East Coast by this week. The forecast included a large mass of hot and humid air moving to the Eastern Seaboard — including New England and the Mid-Atlantic — by Monday, setting up a potentially record-breaking day of high temperatures.

Summer's heat starts to sizzle

Cruz tops Kimmel in hoops, but a charity wins

They shot quite a bit, but they didn't do much scoring. In fact, the first-to-15-points game between ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was shorted to first to 11, "in the spirit of bipartisanship," Kimmel announced when both were firing more air balls than slam dunks. The game will air on ABC Monday night. "I likened Sen. Cruz to a blobfish, and he did not like that likening so he challenged me to a game of one-on-one," Kimmel told his TV audience when the showdown was announced. In the end, Cruz won 11-9, and Kimmel said more than $14,000 was raised for charity.

MTV Movie & TV Awards rings in 27th edition

For the second year in a row, actors will compete in genderless categories for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Top nominees for the evening includes Black Panther, with seven nominations, and Netflix's Stranger Things, with six nominations. The annual awards ceremony will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET, with actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish serving as host. As for notable achievements, actor Chris Pratt and producer Lena Waithe will receive the Generation Award and Trailblazer Award, respectively. Viewers can also expect performances from Mustard and Nick Jonas, as well as Chloe x Halle. For full coverage, keep up with USA TODAY Life.

Stars shine on the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet

Ambitious dining on the high seas

When Viking Cruises' first ocean-going ship debuted in 2015, it featured something unusual: A restaurant that changed its cuisine every few days. Now it's perhaps the most ambitious effort ever in cruise ship cuisine. As of this week, Viking will offer 13 different menus at its Chef's Table restaurants. The latest, a pan-Asian menu called Lotus, debuts Monday on the just-unveiled Viking Orion, and Viking's culinary development chief suggested The Chef's Table will continue to expand. "We will keep developing menus according to itineraries," Anthony Mauboussin said. "The idea is that if we have a ship in Asia, we can feature Asian menus all the way through."

Photos: The christening of Viking Cruises' new Viking Orion

