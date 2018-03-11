Associated PressAl Willis, a Montford Point Marine, salutes during a ceremony on Veterans Day at the The All Wars Memorial to Colored Soldiers and Sailors in Philadelphia. Al Willis, a Montford Point Marine, salutes during a ceremony on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014, at the The All Wars Memorial to Colored Soldiers and Sailors in Philadelphia. Americans marked Veterans Day on Tuesday with parades, speeches and military discounts, while in Europe the holiday known as Armistice Day held special meaning in the centennial year of the start of World War I. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke / AP

This Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can take advantage of an extra day of deals.

As they do each year, restaurants are saluting veterans by offering free food and meal deals.

Thanks to the federal holiday falling on Sunday, it's officially observed Monday. This leads to a split with some businesses showing their appreciation Sunday and others Monday.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

Deals are available at participating locations and offers can vary. Check with your closest location to confirm.

Veterans Day 2016

Sunday free meals and discounts

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Free meal from a special menu Sunday.

Back Yard Burgers: Free Back Yard Classic Burger Sunday.

Bakers Square: Free Veterans Day Breakfast Sunday plus get a 20 percent off coupon for a future visit.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or burger Sunday.

Bertucci's: Free small cheese pizza Sunday and Monday.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $12.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage Sunday. Also in November, military personnel can also reserve a Pizookie through the Buy a Hero a Pizookie Program.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu available all day Sunday at all locations.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer Sunday.

Buffalo’s Café: 50 percent discount for veteran and military Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries Sunday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: Five free wings and a free beverage Sunday.

Credit: azcentral.com

AZR

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from special menu Sunday. Get a buy-one-get-one free card to use Nov. 12-18.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Free appetizer or dessert Sunday.

Chili's: Free meal from special menu Sunday.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one free deal Sunday.

Cicis: Free adult buffet Sunday.

Cotton Patch Cafe: Free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Sunday.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee beverage.

Creamistry: 50 percent off any single item Sunday and Monday.

Daphne's: 10 percent discount Sunday.

Dunkin': Free doughnut Sunday. No purchase required.

Famous Dave's: Free two meat lunch combo Sunday and Monday.

East Coast Wings + Grill: Free meal from special menu Sunday.

El Fenix: Free meal from special menu Sunday.

The brand formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts has announced some sweet specials.

Dunkin'

Fogo de Chão: 50 percent off meal Veterans’ Day weekend Friday through Sunday and 10 percent off for up to three guests’ meals.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active military who visit a Freddy’s restaurant Sunday get a free combo meal card good through Nov. 30.

Freebirds World Burrito: Veterans and active military get a buy-one-get-one free deal on full-size entrees Sunday.

Friendly's: Free meal from a special menu Sunday.

Hooters: Free meal from a special menu Sunday.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar: Every location will give 50 percent to all parties joined by a veteran, active or inactive member of the armed forces.

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar: Free meal from special menu Sunday. Plus, the chain has a 15 percent military discount every day of the year.

Huddle House: Free order of Sweet Cakes Friday through Monday.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Free meal Sunday.

Hy-Vee: Free breakfast Sunday.

Jimboy’s Tacos: Free meal up to $10 at participating locations Sunday.

Kolache Factory: Free kolache and a free coffee Sunday.

LaMar’s Donuts: Free doughnut and 12-ounce coffee.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Logan's Roadhouse: Free meal from special menu between 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert Sunday.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants: Free meal Sunday.

At Cracker Barrel on Veterans Day, veterans can get a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM CRACKER BARREL

Max & Erma’s: Free cheeseburger, fries and fountain drink Sunday.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt Sunday.

Mimi's Cafe: Free meal from special menu Sunday.

Native Grill & Wings: Free menu item up to $11.99 Sunday.

O’Charley’s: Free meal from special menu Sunday and Monday.

Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu Sunday.

On The Border: Free Create-Your-Own combo meal Sunday.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic beverage Sunday, plus 10 percent off everyday.

Exterior shot of an Olive Garden with an empty parking lot.

Olive Garden.

Pluckers Wing Bar: Free meal, side and non-alcoholic beverage, up to $15, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Dine-in only.

Ponderosa and Bonanaza Steakhouses: Veterans can choose a free buffet and beverage or 50 percent off a menu item. Some locations will honor veterans Sunday and other locations on Monday so check with your closest location.

PT’s Taverns: The chain will offer happy hour selections throughout the entire day to veterans and active-duty service members who present a valid military ID Sunday.

Quaker Steak & Lube: Offers vary by location.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries Sunday.

Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries: Vets eat free Saturday through Monday. Plus, each brewery will be brewing a limited-edition Veterans Day IPA and Saturday through Nov. 12, 25 cents from every pint will go to a local Veterans charity.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entrée Sunday.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer up to a $10 Sunday.

Scooter’s Coffee: Free drink of any size Sunday. Plus, stores will be taking donations for Wounded Warriors Family Support Sunday and Monday.

Sheetz: Free six-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink Sunday.

Sizzler: Free lunch from special menu until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Starbucks: Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse Sunday.

SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt: Free 12-ounce frozen yogurt Sunday.

Taco Cabana: Free Brisket Taco Sunday.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers restaurant.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Texas de Brazil: Two veterans dine for free plus 20 percent off for up to six additional guests on Sunday and Monday.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a special menu Sunday.

TGI Fridays: Free meal up to $12 Sunday and Monday.

The Greene Turtle: Free meal up to $12 Sunday.

Tijuana Flats: Free entree and drink Sunday with military ID. Dine in or take out. One per person.

TooJay’s: Free meal from a special menu Sunday.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar: Free classic burgers Sunday.

Wawa: Free hot coffee Sunday.

Wienerschnitzel: Free Chili Dog, small fries and a small drink Sunday.

White Castle: Free combo meal for veterans and active military members who dine in or go through the drive-thru Sunday and Monday.

Yard House: Free appetizer Sunday.

ORG XMIT: PRN5 Veterans Day Salute from Outback Steakhouse. (PRNewsFoto/Outback Steakhouse)

PR NEWSWIRE

Monday freebies and discounts

Benihana: Free appetizer with purchase of an entree Monday.

Bertucci's: Free small cheese pizza Sunday and Monday.

Burgerim: 50 percent off Monday.

Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink to veterans and active-duty military Monday.

Claim Jumper: Free meal Monday.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Free “Choose 2” meal Sunday with military ID.

Creamistry: 50 percent off any single item Sunday and Monday.

Reed Hastings on Facebook

Denny's: From 5 a.m. to noon Monday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations.

Famous Dave's: Free two meat lunch combo Sunday and Monday for veterans or active military with valid identification.

Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese cheeseburgers Monday.

Fatz Southern Kitchen: Free World Famous Calabash Chicken Basket Monday. Plus, in November active military and veterans get 25 percent off entrees.

Gigi’s Cupcakes: Free cupcake Monday for to veterans and first responders.

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday to any person who is serving or has served in a United States Military branch, including the National Guard and Reserves.

Golden Corral in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Geoffrey Wilson/Poughkeepsie Journal

Pilot Flying J: Saturday through Monday, there will be a coupon on the myPilot app for a free Pilot Coffee with choice of a fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnamon Center of the Roll. This deal is open to all.

Ponderosa and Bonanaza Steakhouses: Veterans can choose a free buffet and beverage or 50 percent off a menu item. Some locations will honor veterans Sunday and other locations on Monday so check with your closest location.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie with any purchase Monday.

Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries: Vets eat free Saturday through Monday. Plus, each brewery will be brewing a limited-edition Veterans Day IPA and Saturday through Nov. 17, 25 cents from every pint will go to a local Veterans charity.

Rock & Brews Restaurants: Free meal from select menu for veterans, active military and first responders Monday.

Shoney’s: Free All-You-Care-To-Eat breakfast bar 6 to 11 a.m. Monday.

Shoney's Sliders are miniature burgers served on the starters menu.

Nancy DeGennaro/USA Today Network-Tennessee

Sonny’s BBQ: Free pulled or sliced pork big deal combo for veterans and active duty military Monday. Dine-in only.

Texas de Brazil: Two veterans dine for free plus 20 percent off for up to six additional guests on Sunday and Monday.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from a special menu 11 a.m. to midnight Monday.

White Castle: Free combo meal for veterans and active military members who dine in or go through the drive-thru Sunday and Monday.

Zaxby’s: Free chicken fillet sandwich Monday at more than 600 locations.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com