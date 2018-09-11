Actor Viggo Mortensen waves to fans as he arrives ahead of the screening of "Green Book" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) ORG XMIT: CKL102

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Viggo Mortensen has apologized for using a racial slur during a panel discussion about his new film “Green Book.”

Mortensen, who is white, appeared Wednesday at the event with his co-star, Mahershala Ali, and director Peter Farrelly.

Mortensen told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday he was making the point that many people casually used the slur in 1962, when the movie takes place. He says he had “no right to even imagine the hurt that is caused by hearing the word in any context.” He says he intended to “speak strongly against racism” and is sorry he used the word.

In “Green Book,” Mortensen’s character is hired to drive an African-American pianist on a concert tour in the South.

The movie is due in theaters later this month.

More: Author Stephen King wants Iowans to vote out 'racist dumbbell' who shares his name

More: Bill Maher slams Trump as 'racist Paul Revere,' talks Kanye West and Oprah

Day in celebrities Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform during SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first ever concert at the Grand Ole Opry House on Oct/ 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the Grand Ole Opry House. Louisa Krause (L) and Carmen Ejogo attend the Build Series to discuss the show 'The Girlfriend Experience' on Oct. 30, 2017 in New York. Kelis performs on the Flog Stage during day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. Lil Yachty performs during the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Tori Spelling (L) and Son Beau Dean McDermott (R) attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 28th Annual "A Time For Heroes" Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on October 29, 2017 in Culver City, Calif. Kelly Rowland (L) and Jhene Aiko attend Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture at Poppy on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. (L-R) Grace Miguel, Usher, Tyler Perry and Angie Biyonce attend Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture event.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com