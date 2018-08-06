10 rosés for less than $20 The 2017 Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé was made in France's Côtes de Provence region, with an average rating of 4.103 and median price of $18.77. 01 / 17 The 2017 Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé was made in France's Côtes de Provence region, with an average rating of 4.103 and median price of $18.77. 01 / 17

In honor of National Rosé Day, which is celebrated on the second Saturday of June, we asked online wine community and app Vivino about its top-rated rosés.

From a database of 95 million ratings and 30 million users who buy, rate and review wine, these are the 20 most popular bottles of rosé with a median price below $20 — all available for purchase through the site, where wine aficionados can read reviews, compare vintages and glean food pairing recommendations.

See the photo gallery above for 10 more results with ratings (average out of 5.0), plus a sneak peek at some of the vineyards behind the bottles, from France and Italy to California, and find more recent rosé news below.

New wine cans for convenient summer fun

New wine cans for convenient summer fun

2018 canned wine releases New York's Bridge Lane Wine released a full line of cans in January, including a red blend, rose, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and white merlot.

Rosé craze makes its way to cider, beer, vodka

Rosé craze makes its way to cider, beer, vodka

2018 rosé releases Angry Orchard Rosé debuted in February. The hard cider is made with Amour Rouge apples from Brittany, France; juice from six kinds of apples; and other ingredients, including hibiscus. Six packs are available across America.

