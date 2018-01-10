In celebration of Day of the Girl on Oct. 11, female celebrities, including Emily Blunt, and successful businesswomen, including Apple vice president Susan Prescott, partnered with Disney to share messages of empowerment in a 20-part video series.

Launching today, the #DreamBigPrincess video campaign aims to inspire the next generation of female leaders. Each video in the series was produced and directed by a young woman from the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up initiative, which supports leadership and gender equality.

Marisa Torre, 17, produced the video with Golden Globe Award-winning actress Emily Blunt, who stars in the upcoming “Mary Poppins Returns.” The actress told her:

“There’s a line in Mary Poppins where she says anything is possible, even the impossible. I think that really symbolizes what dreaming big is all about, the idea if you want something big enough that the universe is going to conspire to give it to you.”

Disney shared the video of Jennifer Lee, Academy Award-winning writer and director of “Frozen” and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer, exclusively with All The Moms.

In it, she tells Kayla Adams, 18, that girls “have a right to have a voice,” but “that just because you have that right doesn’t mean you have all the answers. You have a lot to learn and that’s OK.”

Watch it above.

Courtesy of Disney

$1 for every #DreamBigPrincess share

Disney is spreading more than awareness with the campaign and putting money behind it, too.

Through Nov. 20, for each like or share of a video or photo posted publicly on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that includes the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess, Disney Worldwide Services will donate $1 to Girl Up. The company will donate at least $500,000 and up to $1 million.

Last year’s #DreamBigPrincess Global Photography series unlocked a $1 million donation to Girl Up in less than five days.

#DreamBigPrincess video campaign also features:

Kathleen Kennedy, film producer and president of Lucasfilm, shares her inspiration for the next generation of female leaders in Disney's #DreamBigPrincess video series.

Ila Desai/Courtesy of Disney

Kathleen Kennedy , president of Lucasfilm who has produced more than 60 films, including “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” the “Indiana Jones” films and “Jurassic Park.”

, president of Lucasfilm who has produced more than 60 films, including “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” the “Indiana Jones” films and “Jurassic Park.” Robin Roberts , award-winning broadcaster and co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America.

, award-winning broadcaster and co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America. Asmaa Boujibar , research scientist and the first Moroccan woman to join the NASA Johnson Space Center.

, research scientist and the first Moroccan woman to join the NASA Johnson Space Center. Jo Malone , founder of Jo Loves who has created popular fragrances and was awarded a national honor by the Queen of England in 2018 for her services to the British economy.

, founder of Jo Loves who has created popular fragrances and was awarded a national honor by the Queen of England in 2018 for her services to the British economy. Virginie Delalande , the first deaf person to become a lawyer in France and founder of Handicapower.

, the first deaf person to become a lawyer in France and founder of Handicapower. Celina Caesar-Chavannes , a member of the Canadian Parliament who served as parliamentary secretary to the prime minister of Canada.

, a member of the Canadian Parliament who served as parliamentary secretary to the prime minister of Canada. Ndifanji Namacha, medical doctor, Malaria No More UK youth ambassador and assistant lecturer of public health.

