While older kids get spooked by ghouls and goblins, the scariest thing for preschoolers is probably the thought of someone stealing their Halloween candy.

PJ Masks — the trio of kids who turn into superheroes at night — are releasing a Halloween special about just that frightening scenario.

Called “Halloween Tricksters,” the two-part, back-to-back special follows Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko as they protect the neighborhood (and candy) from Luna Girl, Night Ninja and the Wolfy Kids, who are trying to steal everyone’s goody bags.

It airs at 10 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Oct. 5 on the Disney Channel’s Disney Junior Block.

Watch the Night Ninja focus on the trick part of “trick or treat” in this exclusive clip:

