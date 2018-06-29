NEWARK, Ohio — Mosquitoes trapped in Ohio and Washington tested positive for West Nile Virus, health officials said.

Mosquitoes found near Alexandria, Johnstown and Harrison Township in Ohio on June 21 and 22 had the virus, test results released Wednesday from the Ohio Department of Health showed. Officials in Benton County, Washington, also found a pool of mosquitos in West Richland that tested positive for West Nile virus, KEPR reports.

The Ohio Health Department has already scheduled mosquito spraying for areas in its state as part of the department's mosquito control program.

West Nile Virus is a virus typically spread by mosquito. Symptoms can include a fever, headache, stiffness, a rash or nausea and vomiting. About 80 percent of those who are infected with West Nile do not show any symptoms, according to the Center for Disease Control.

To avoid mosquito bites, eliminate standing water areas where the bugs can breed. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and use bug repellent with an active ingredient of DEET or picaridin.

Mosquitoes are most active in the early morning and late evening, so use caution during those peak times.

