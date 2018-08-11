THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Authorities have identified the gunman as Marine veteran Ian David Long, 28, of Newbury Park, in the shooting that killed 12 at bar in California.

A tall, hooded man dressed in black opened fire late Wednesday during "college night" at a crowded country dance bar in Southern California, killing 11 people and a sheriff's sergeant.

The shooter used a caliber handgun for the shootings and drove his mother's car to the Borderline Bar and Grill in this small city, about an hour north of Los Angeles. The man was found dead in the bar, but authorities don't know if he died from suicide or from a law enforcement bullet.

Local authorities said it had contact with Long over the years. He was the victim of a battery at a local Thousand Oaks bar and deputies were called to his home in Newbury Park in 2018 due to a domestic dispute, where he was "somewhat irate and acting irrationally," said Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

However, after mental health professionals looked at him, they decided not to pull him in for further observation.

Dean said Long used a 45 caliber handgun that was designed to be fit with ten rounds of ammunition. The gun was purchased legally.

