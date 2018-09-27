Tips and tricks all travelers should know
Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip.
How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating.
How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails.
How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan.
Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org.
How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category.
How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth.
How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing.
What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim.
How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission.
How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry.
How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter.
How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake.
How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen.
How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone."
How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations.
How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier.
How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage.
How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing.
How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel.
How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist.
How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge.
How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits.
How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it.
What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking.
How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars.
How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system.
How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March.
How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car.
How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

Maybe you've never heard of tolling system interoperability, but you know what it is. If you're not sure, try driving from Washington to Miami with your E-ZPass transponder suction-cupped to the dashboard of your car. 

Oh, hang on. E-ZPass doesn't work on South Florida's toll roads.

It's worse if you're renting a car. Your rental agency could threaten you with a hefty bill for the "convenience" of using one of its transponders. Your personal transponder may, or may not, work.

That's what happened to Stephen Tomasko, an artist from Akron, Ohio, when he recently flew to Orlando, Florida. His car rental agency demanded $45 to activate its transponder. He couldn't use his own. If he didn't sign up for its tolling system and happened to blow through a tollbooth with his own transponder, he'd still pay $50 – plus tolls. 

"It's very frustrating," he said.

That's toll system interoperability. The government gave toll operators a 2016 deadline to make their systems compatible. It didn't happen. But the interoperability failure has affected travelers – and particularly car rental customers – the most. But there are some temporary fixes.

The good news about interoperability

The Alliance for Toll Interoperability, a trade group working toward toll system compatibility, publishes a helpful map on its website that shows which states have interoperable tolling systems. It shows California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Georgia are interoperable within their states. 

Some states are compatible with other states. For example, Florida's SunPass works with Georgia's Peach Pass and North Carolina's Quick Pass. It's also scheduled to become interoperable with South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas this year. E-ZPass, the most dominant transponder system, allows you to pay a toll from Maine to North Carolina and as far west as Illinois. On Sept. 1, you'll also be able to use it on Central Florida's toll roads.

"Regional interoperability will continue to advance," predicts Kevin Hoeflich, corporate chair of toll services at HNTB, a consultant for tolling agencies. For example, he expects the Central Florida Expressway Authority will accept E-ZPass by next year.

But a nationwide transponder system? 

"If I took out my crystal ball," Hoeflich says, "I would expect national interoperability in the next two to three years." 

It's not good enough

For some travelers, that's not good enough. They report having to carry multiple transponders, which is a best-case scenario. Sheri House, who owns a public relations agency in Tucson, Arizona, owns three transponders. "They're a huge pain to manage," she says. 

Even worse: having to deal with a car rental companies' transponder systems, which travelers complain about almost constantly.

"It would not be a problem if you could just pay the tolls in cash," Tomasko explains. "But in many places there that is not an option anymore. They have set up the perfect conditions for a total money grab by the rental car companies."

Last summer, Florida's attorney general settled with Avis Budget Car Rental System, which, among other things, required it to "clearly and conspicuously" disclose its $3.95 per day e-Toll service fees. Florida authorities alleged that the company "did not sufficiently disclose to consumers that they would be charged a daily fee for the companies’ e-Toll service, in addition to the cost the customer incurs for a toll on a cashless toll road."

Not that it did much good. Consumers are as confused as ever. I receive regular questions from car rental customers who say they don't know if they're allowed to use their transponders from home, whether their transponders will work and if they'll be double-billed if they do. 

Interoperability is coming soon. The problem is, even if you could buy a coast-to-coast transponder, there's no guarantee it would play nice with your rental car. 

What's next for a nationwide transponder system?

Sharon Adair, a vice president at the Alliance for Toll Interoperability, says that when it comes to interoperability, despite the appearances, "great strides have been made in the last 12 months." Within the next six months to a year, she expects clusters of states to allow drivers to travel on roads without having to switch their transponders. 

"Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma, as well as Florida and the East Coast,  are all working toward this seamless travel experience," she says.

In the near future, toll authorities expect the regional hubs will establish relationships with all other hubs that will allow recognition of virtually all tags and accounts nationally, according to Neil Gray, director of government affairs at the International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike Association, a trade group that represents tolling authorities. But he says motorists have to be patient.

"To make the nation truly interoperable, not only is technology key, but agreements must be in place between states to make it work," Gray says, "and those take time."

How to avoid car rental toll trouble

• Ask before you rent: Car rental policies vary. For example, Hertz charges a $4.95 "convenience fee"  for each calendar day on which you incur a toll. That doesn't include the cost of the toll. But you can use your own transponder, which overrides the system. Read the policies before renting.

• Download a tolling app: Try an app such as Pay Tollo, which allows you to take a picture of your license plate and pay a toll in Florida and California. Pay Tollo works with rental cars, although I'd recommend checking with your car rental company to ensure it's not double-billing you.

• Stay off the toll roads: That's still the best way to avoid any confusion with your car rental company and your own transponder. Find an alternate route and enjoy the scenery. After all, it's your vacation.

50 state road trip: Scenic drives around the USA
Alabama Coastal Connection Coastal Connection is a National Scenic Byway in Alabama. The route stretches from Grand Bay to Dauphin Island over to the beaches of Gulf Shores, and up the coast of Mobile Bay to the Spanish Fort in Daphne, Alabama. Pictured is Perdido Bay.
Alaska Parks Highway In Alaska, 35 miles north of Anchorage is The Parks Highway, which runs 323 miles to Fairbanks. Not only is it scenic, it is one of the most important roads in Alaska because it connects the two largest cities.
Arizona Highway 163, Monument Valley This famous stretch of Highway 163 in Arizona is featured in many movies, with picturesque Monument Valley in the backdrop.
Arkansas Scenic Byway 7 Arkansas’ Highway 7 is the longest in the state and part of it is designated a state scenic byway. It takes a route through some of the most beautiful parts of the Ozark mountains.
California Big Sur Coast The Big Sur coastline is one of the country’s most famous scenic areas where the Santa Lucia mountains rise from the Pacific Ocean. Route 1 is the road that follows the coast. Shown here is Bixby Creek bridge, near Carmel.
Colorado Independence Pass The highest paved state highway in Colorado, and also one of the most scenic, is called Independence Pass. Beautiful panoramic views of the Sawatch Range of the Rocky Mountains can be seen. Due to snow and harsh conditions, the road is closed in the winter.
Connecticut Litchfield Landscapes Connecticut is a lovely little northeastern state and this drive, referred to as Litchfield Landscapes, will take you through old, quaint towns and along country roads with covered bridges.
Delaware The Lewes Byway In Delaware, the first US state, you can visit the first town by traveling along The Lewes Byway. It also offers beautiful water-filled views of beaches and canals. Cape Henlopen State Park is another popular destination.
Florida Overseas Highway The long stretch of road that connects the southernmost area of Florida with the Keys is called the Overseas Highway. The road offers unlimited views of the ocean surrounding it.
Georgia Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway Within the Chattahoochee National Forest in northeast Georgia is the Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway. The 41-mile loop is considered to hold some of the best scenery in the state. It also includes Brasstown Bald, Georgia's highest peak.
Hawaii Road to Hana, Maui The Road to Hana drive in Maui, which curves along the northeast coast, is considered a bucket list drive and not only the most beautiful in Hawaii, but one of the most beautiful in the world.
Idaho Lake Coeur d’Alene In Idaho, RD-97 takes you along the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene and the surrounding Coeur d’Alene National Forest. While driving, keep your eye out for bald eagles, especially in the fall.
Indiana Parke County: Covered Bridge Capital Parke County in Indiana has garnered the nickname the “Covered Bridge Capital” and this 50 mile loop along Rt 36 and other country roads will show you more than 30 historic bridges still in use.
Iowa Loess Hill Scenic Byway The Loess Hill Scenic Byway in Iowa is also a National Scenic Byway. Along the western edge of the state, the road takes you along the winding ridges of Loess Hills, which are unique geological formations created during the last ice age.
Kansas Flint Hills National Scenic Byway Kansas is known for its prairie lands and the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway offers just that. This area is one of the last remaining tallgrass prairie landscapes left in America.
Kentucky Old Frankfort Pike Old Frankfort Pike is a 16-mile stretch of road in Kentucky, famous for its scenic path through the horse farms that breed famous Derby competitors. Many spots along the route are on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Louisiana Cane River National Heritage Trail Along the Cane River National Heritage Trail in Louisiana, you will see many quintessential southern sights, such as plantations, cane fields, and magnolias.
Maine Schoodic Scenic Byway The Schoodic National Scenic Byway in Maine takes you along the state’s beautiful rugged coast. Discover old lighthouses, historic towns, and Acadia National Park, all while taking in the view of Maine’s famous pine trees lining the Atlantic coast.
Maryland Mountain Maryland On the western side of Maryland is a stretch of road that will take you 193 miles over the ridges of the Alleghenys. Trip highlights include Keyser Ridge, historic Cumberland, and the Youghiogheny river.
Massachusetts Cape Cod Route 6A Also referred to as “The King’s Highway”, this Cape Cod scenic drive will take you along the famous shores of Massachusetts’ favorite bay, as well as up along the Outer Beach of the Atlantic. This route holds many historic sites, including Sandwich Village and the Josiah Dennis Manse & Old West Schoolhouse.
Michigan Red Arrow Highway The Red Arrow Highway in Michigan takes you along the shores of Lake Michigan through quaint coastal towns. The St. Joseph Lighthouse is a popular scenic attraction.
Minnesota North Shore Scenic Drive In Minnesota, the North Shore Scenic Drive takes you along the northern coast of Lake Superior, the world’s largest freshwater lake. Bordered by the Sawtooth Mountains, the trip is filled with views of beautiful landscapes such as streams with waterfalls and aspen trees as far as the eye can see.
Mississippi The Great River Road The Great River Road, which borders the western edge of Mississippi along the river, is another designated National Scenic Byway. The whole route actually includes way more than just the one state, starting at the Gulf in Louisiana and stretching all the way to Minnesota. It is one of the longest scenic roads in the country.
Missouri Little Dixie Byway The Little Dixie Byway is a part of the formerly mentioned Great River Road. It is a 30 mile stretch of the famous highway through Missouri which offers limestone bluffs and other magnificent views of the Mississippi River.
Montana Going to the Sun Road The route that is referred to as Going to the Sun Road is the most famous drive in Montana. It cuts through Glacier National Park with stunning views of the Continental Divide, St. Mary Lake, and endless snow-capped mountains.
Nebraska Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway US Highway 75 is also called the Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway. Winding through Nebraska, travellers can see similar sights that the famous explorers encountered along their journey. Missouri River bluffs and rolling hills dominate the landscape. You can also stop in at old Fort Atkinson, which was the first US Army post west of the Missouri River.
Nevada Lamoille Canyon Road In Nevada, the Lamoille Canyon Road takes you along the Lamoille Canyon in the Ruby Mountains. It’s only a 12 mile stretch, but it’s filled with amazing views of the valley and mountain range. In the winter, the road isn’t plowed and is often used for cross-country skiing.
New Hampshire White Mountains Trail The White Mountains Trail in New Hampshire is a 100 mile route covering the beautiful landscape of White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire. Parts of the trail, which loops around the area, have been used for centuries.
New Jersey The Delaware River Scenic Byway The Delaware River Scenic Byway on Route 29 offers great views of the Delaware River as well as many history lessons. The southern part of the route passes along the part of the river where George Washington famously crossed during the American Revolution, now called Washington Crossing State Park.
New Mexico Corrales Road Scenic Byway The Corrales Road Scenic Byway in New Mexico may be most famous for its views of the cottonwood groves. Bird watching is a favorite activity in this scenic area.
New York Lakes to Locks Passage Through the Adirondacks of New York and stretching all the way to Canada is the famous Lakes to Locks Passage Trail. The route follows an interconnected waterway with stops in small cities and plenty of rural landscapes.
North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway There is no lack of breathtaking vistas along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. Near Asheville, the 450-mile stretch connects the Shenandoah with the Great Smoky Mountains.
North Dakota Killdeer Mountain Four Bears Scenic Byway One of the most scenic areas of western North Dakota is through the Killdeer Mountains on the Killdeer Mountain Four Bears Scenic Byway. The 64 mile byway provides views of the Badlands as well as the Little Missouri River.
Ohio Ohio Amish Country Byway If you are looking for an escape from commercialism, the Ohio Amish Country Byway in Holmes County is the perfect road trip for you.
Oklahoma Historic Route 66 Get your kicks! One of the most famous roads in America is also one of the best scenic highways in Oklahoma. Historic Route 66 offers many great attractions such as Totem Pole Park and the Will Rogers Memorial.
Oregon Pacific Coast Scenic Byway The Pacific Coast Scenic Byway in Oregon starts at the Northwest tip in Astoria and winds along the shores of the state. There are various highlights along the way, including nine lighthouses. And keep your eye out for some whale sightings!
Pennsylvania High Plateau Check out amazing views of the Alleghenys, especially in Sproul State Forest, along High Plateau, the name for Route 144 in Pennsylvania.
Rhode Island Rhode Island Coast Scenic Drive The Rhode Island Scenic Coast Drive not only offers views of Atlantic beaches, but the historic mansions that line them.
South Carolina Historic Charleston In South Carolina, a popular scenic drive is through historic Charleston. From Daniel Island to James Island, you will see stunning saltwater marshlands, beautiful homes, and quaint gardens.
South Dakota Badlands Loop Scenic Byway South Dakota is famous for its Badlands, so of course one of the most scenic drives in the state is the 30 mile loop on Highway 240. Check out all the unique rock formations and native grasslands that this area of the country is famous for.
Tennessee Cades Cove Loop The Cades Cove Loop in Tennessee is one of the shorter scenic drives of our list. Only 11 miles, the one-lane road offers beautiful valley views of the Great Smoky Mountains as well as historic homes from the community that settled in the area in 1818.
Texas The Canyon Drive Texas is known for long stretches of roads to nowhere, but north of the town of Quitaque, is the Palo Duro Canyon State Park. There you will see the Palo Duro Canyon and the Caprock canyons, both majestic rock formations worthy of a scenic rendezvous.
Utah Monument Valley Highway 163 Scenic Drive Utah’s most scenic drive is the same as Arizona’s, just from a different side. Monument Valley along Highway 163 is the famous stretch of road with its massive and amazing rock formations.
Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway Check out the Green Mountains along with plenty of quaint Vermont towns while driving down this scenic stretch of Route 100. It is considered one of the most scenic drives in New England.
Virginia Skyline Drive The most famous road in Virginia is Skyline Drive. Offering breathtaking views of the Shenandoah Mountains and multiple entrances to the Appalachian Trail, it is a must-see. For the most brilliant views, take a trip during peak leaf changing season, but be warned, you will be far from the only car on the road.
Washington Cascade Loop There is no shortage of beautiful views on the Cascade Loop, Washington state’s most scenic drive. Check out the towering mountains, the raging rivers, or gaze at the famous tulip fields.
West Virginia Highland Scenic Highway The Highland Scenic Highway in West Virginia offers beautiful views of the wild and wonderful state. The road takes travelers through the Monongahela National Forest for 43 miles of vistas, wildlife, and all the other adventures West Virginia has to offer.
Wisconsin Lake Superior Byway Check out the scenery at Gaylord Nelson Wilderness Area and along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore while traveling down the Lake Superior Byway, one of Wisconsin’s most scenic roads.
Wyoming Beartooth Scenic Byway Beartooth Scenic Byway is Wyoming’s highest paved primary road and also its most scenic. Often referred to as America’s most beautiful drive, the road cuts through the famous Yellowstone National Park.

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

