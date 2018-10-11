President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

PARIS – After a low-key day in France, President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Democrats back home of seeking to "steal" Senate and gubernatorial races in Florida.

"Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely!" Trump tweeted from the City of Light.

Republican candidates Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis declared victory in Florida governor and Senate races this week, but the close margins have triggered statewide recounts. The Democratic candidates Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum, respectively, were able to close the gaps as the ballots were counted.

Trump's previous attacks on the Florida recounts have prompted Democrats to accuse him of attempted theft by trying to shut down the process before all the votes are counted.

Trump tweeted his claim before attending a dinner for world leaders who are in Paris for events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The president spent his afternoon in Paris out of public sight.

Trump had planned to visit an American cemetery from the World War I era, but canceled that event due to what a White House statement called "scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather."

Earlier in the day, Trump had a no-fireworks meeting with his host, French President Emmanuel Macron. The two had clashed Friday over Macron's call for a new European military force, but the two worked on what Macron described as "a misunderstanding."

