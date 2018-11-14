— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Are you hosting Thanksgiving this year? If you're a Whole Foods shopper and/or an Amazon Prime member, Amazon and Whole Foods are offering ways to save on your Thanksgiving feast.

Now through Nov. 22, all customers can buy select organic turkeys for $3.49 per pound and "no antibiotic" turkeys for $2.49 per pound.

Prime members can save an extra $0.50 per pound ($2.99 per pound for organic and $1.99 for no antibiotics).

“We want to be the go-to destination for both delicious and high-quality food and culinary expertise," said Whole Foods president and CEO A.C. Gallo in a statement. "Our butchers are a fantastic resource for tips on turkey prep and we have experts across the store to help make holiday entertaining easy.”

If you’re not a Prime member, this might be a good time to sign up for Amazon Prime. New Prime members can save $20 on a Whole Foods purchase of $20 or more. The best part is that you can try Prime for free for 30 days (this only works once). If you just want a discount on your bird, you can cancel before the trial ends and never spend a dime. You will need to link your Prime account in the Whole Foods app to get in-store discounts, but it's really easy!

Turkeys can be reserved at www.wholefoodsmarket.com and picked up in-store. And it's a good time to be a Prime member in general, as there are loads of Amazon Black Friday deals you can already get, and most everything is available for Prime two-day shipping at no extra cost.

With Amazon now firmly in charge of the Whole Foods Market chain, which it bought last year for $13.7 billion, it can throw food deals into its holiday promotions that had previously been pretty much about electronics and merchandise. Last year, Amazon also offered turkey savings, so we're hopping this becomes a tradition.

In announcing the turkey deal, Amazon and Whole Foods also announced the following:

Pickup and delivery options

Last-minute shoppers and Prime members cooped up in more than 60 cities can have their turkey delivered with Prime Now grocery delivery. Deliveries are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. regularly and will be available as late as 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day in some cities. Learn more at www.primenow.com.

In select cities, grocery pickup is available daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Thanksgiving until as late as 1 p.m.

Ask Alexa for exclusive deals

Amazon says it’s making it easier for Prime members to learn about Whole Foods deals, which included exclusive deals in-store that change weekly, plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items in the store. If you own an Echo or Alexa-enabled device (or use the Alexa app) simply say “Alexa, what are my Whole Foods deals” to hear the latest offers.

Also use Amazon's cloud-based voice service to add items to your Whole Foods Market cart through Prime Now by saying “Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart.”

Now available nationwide, Prime members save additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout Whole Foods with a new loyalty discount. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardholders with an eligible Prime membership get 10 percent back, as well.

Prime member deals are advertised with blue "Prime" signs throughout Whole Foods stores and also are listed in the Whole Foods app and on Amazon.

To access these discounts and savings, Prime members must download the Whole Foods Market mobile app and sign in with their Amazon account, which will create a QR code that the Whole Foods cashier scans at the register.

Members can also link their cell phone number to their Prime account and provide a number at the Whole Foods checkout.

Learn more at www.amazon.com/PrimeSavings and www.wholefoodsmarket.com/amazon.

