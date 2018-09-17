Favorite Apple products over the years
Steve Jobs, Founder and acting CEO of Apple Computer Inc., holds up one of the company's new consumer laptops called "iBook" after his keynote address at the Macworld Expo in New York on July 21, 1999.
From left, an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X are displayed in New York on Oct. 31, 2017.
Apple's Apple TV unit and remote control are seen on display in an Apple Store March 23, 2007 in New York.
Apple's iPad Mini is seen during Apple's special event on October 23, 2012 in San Jose, Calif.
The new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are on display at the Apple Store in Pasadena, Calif. on September 19, 2014.
Apple's original iPhone is displayed on Jan. 9, 2007 at the Macworld Conference in San Francisco.
The new iPhone X is seen in the Apple Store Union Square prior to launch on November 3, 2017, in San Francisco.
The Apple iPhone 4 is seen outside an Apple Store on June 24, 2010 in Chicago.
The new iPad pro, at right, is seen next to an older version and the Apple pencil, middle, during an event at Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, Calif.
Apple MacBook computers are on display in San Francisco on March 9, 2015.
An Apple TV streaming device is on display in New York on Sept. 15, 2017.
A customer uses an Apple iPad on the first day of Apple iPad sales at an Apple Store in San Francisco on April 3, 2010.
A customer selects a song on the iPod Touch at an Apple Store in Palo Alto, Calif. on Sept. 17, 2007.
Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new MacBook Air on Jan. 15, 2008 after giving the keynote address at the Apple MacWorld Conference in San Francisco.
A black MacBook computer is on display at the Apple Store in Palo Alto, Calif. on July 17, 2006.
An iPod with video is displayed in 2005.
A MacBook computer is seen in New York on May 18, 2006.
The new Apple iPod Nano at the Apple Store in Palo Alto, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2005.
The original iPod is displayed after its introduction by Apple Computer Inc. chief executive officer Steve Jobs during a news conference in Cupertino, Calif. on Oct. 23, 2001.
Apple AirPods are seen on Sept. 7, 2016 in San Francisco.
Apple CEO Steve Jobs displays his company's iPod mini at the Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan 6, 2004.
A Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro computer is displayed in Cupertino, Calif. on Oct. 27, 2016.
The new Apple HomePod is displayed at an Apple Store on Feb. 9, 2018 in San Francisco.
A man holds an iPod as he sits in front of an Apple Powerbook laptop on which the software to the "iTunes music store" is running in 2004.
Members of the media get their first hands-on look at the new Apple Watch in San Francisco on March 9, 2015.
An iMac is displayed after Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced new versions of the iMac on Aug. 7, 2007 in Cupertino, Calif.
The Apple II computer,
The Apple Lisa 2 computer
A prototype of the eMate computer
The 1987 Macintosh SE
An early Apple joystick
A 1986 Apple mouse
The 2002 iMac G4
iPods in many colors
The 2001 iMax G3 "Flower Power"
Macintosh PowerBook 170 LPGA Special Edition, 1992
Newton MessagePad 120
Power Macintosh G3, 1999
Quicktake_200, an early Apple digital camera.
Apple Lisa 2, 1984

You may need a bigger hand.

That’s one consequence of Apple’s new lineup of iPhones – in which the smallest screen available will be the 5.8-inch display of the $999-and-up iPhone XS, with sizes increasing to 6.1 inches on the $749-and-up iPhone XR and 6.5 inches on the $1,099-and-up iPhone XS Max.

Although the Max is slightly narrower than the iPhone 8 Plus, thanks to Apple whittling away the bezel around the display, the XS is a bit wider than the iPhone 8 it replaces as the smallest new iPhone. Meanwhile, Apple quietly discontinued the compact, 2016-vintage iPhone SE and its 4-inch screen.

That’s not good for fans of smaller smartphones. That demographic isn’t limited to people with smaller hands; larger devices are trickier to use one-handed, as you would while standing on a moving train or a bus, pushing a stroller or a shopping cart, or holding a cup of coffee or a beer.

One industry analyst put this in context of Apple seeking not the biggest share of the market but the most profitable slice of it – factoring in revenue from add-on services.

“There are people who prefer smaller phones, but most of those use the phone for calls and text messages,” said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies. ”Apple is not just focused on selling more phones, which might have led them to still make a small phone to get those users to upgrade.”

The research firm IHS Markit’s found that sales of 4-inch iPhones dropped from 13 percent of sales in the first quarter of 2017 to 5 percent in the second quarter of 2018 –but sales of 4.7-inch iPhones barely edged down from 49 percent to 47 percent over that period.

Milanesi added that Apple’s own software and that of many iOS developers now assume more screen real estate: “Most of the apps and even iOS 12 are now optimized for larger screens, which would make the experience of a smaller phone unpleasant.”

Android vendors have shown even less interest in smaller phones than Apple, which historically took pride in sticking with more compact devices. Back in July of 2010, founder Steve Jobs mocked Android vendors for shipping hardware so large that "you can't get your hand around it” – which at the time involved screens bigger than four and a half inches.

“Android vendors moved away from small phones years ago,” said Avi Greengart, an analyst at GlobalData. He observed in an e-mail that Sony departed from its past habits by not introducing a compact version of its new XZ3 phone at the recent IFA tech trade show in Berlin. “If there was massive demand for a smaller premium phone, somebody would be filling it.”

IHS Markit’s data show a major jump in shipments of smartphones with 6-inch or larger displays: from 2 percent of total smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2017 to 23 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

Across all four of the nationwide carriers, the smallest new smartphone option seems to be Samsung’s Galaxy S9, with a 5.8-inch display and a width of 2.7 inches, almost a tenth of an inch narrower than Apple’s most compact new iPhone, the 2.79-inch-wide XS.

With screens now spanning almost a phone’s entire face, how much bigger can these things get? GlobalData’s Greengart said he recently inspected Huawei’s Honor Note 10, a Chinese-market model with a 6.95-inch display.

“The rounded edges and lack of bezels make it surprisingly manageable,” he said. “None of these phones feel good when holding them up to your head to make phone calls, but who uses a smartphone for that?”

---

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington, D.C. To submit a tech question, e-mail Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

