Frontier Airlines says a passenger wanted to take a squirrel on board

The woman who was escorted off her Frontier Airlines flight Tuesday after bringing her emotional support squirrel on board is speaking out against the airline.

Cindy Torok told FOX 8 News Wednesday that she called the airline ahead of time to get clearance and even made it through TSA with her 11-week-old squirrel, Daisy, before the airline forced her to leave the plane.

"They said, 'Either you walk off the plane or I'm going to arrest you for trespassing, and we will take that squirrel,'" Torok said. "I said, 'You're not taking my squirrel. Sorry, you're not. I refuse. You will not take my baby from me.'"

Torok said her daughter was reimbursed and Frontier gave her a voucher for another flight, but she still plans to seek legal counsel after the ordeal.

"I was treated very poorly. I was called a liar by one of the stewardesses," Torok said. "I'm going for blood. I'm going all the way. I'm contacting an attorney."

According to the Associated Press, Torok informed Frontier Airlines she was taking an "emotional support animal" on the flight when she made her reservation but did not say the animal was a squirrel.

Jonathan Freed, director of corporate communications at Frontier Airlines, said "rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights."

The incident delayed the flight by approximately two hours, according to AP.

