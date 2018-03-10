An associate dean at the University of Oklahoma College of Law has voluntarily resigned from his position after his previous writings on women and gay marriage came under scrutiny.

Law professor Brian McCall, who also served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, resigned his associate dean position, the university announced Tuesday. The news comes after remarks he previously published were labeled "homophobic" and "sexist" by a Oklahoma University student newspaper

Those labels were applied to several opinions expressed by McCall in his 2014 book To Build the City of God: Living as Catholics in a Secular Age.

The book calls gay marriage "insanity" and dedicates a section to "Women in Pants and Similar Frauds."

"Women must veil their form to obscure its contours out of charity towards men," McCall wrote.

He wrote that in debates about whether women should wear skirts or pants: “I am firmly in the ‘Long Skirt’ camp (not that I wear them myself, but none of the women or girls entrusted to the care of the family of which I am the head may, nor desire to, wear pants)."

In an Oct. 1 Facebook post, the OU Daily Newspaper quotes McCall: "If you can’t do it modestly and gracefully in a skirt, you shouldn’t do it at all.”

That report followed a September article which highlighted McCall's affiliation with a Catholic publication labeled a "radical traditional Catholicism hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In a release, Dean Joseph Harroz, Jr. said he disagreed with McCall's statements. Harroz said an outside law firm's investigation found no evidence of "workplace harassment or discrimination" by McCall.

Harroz said he had been contacted by people expressing "frustration" and "concern" about the situation. Harroz affirmed that the law school is "a place of inclusion. ... At all levels of the college, we promote the importance of diversity, multiculturalism, inclusion, and equality for all students, faculty, and staff."

McCall said in an emailed statement to USA TODAY that he was "forced by a mob reaction to resign my administrative responsibilities" despite an impeccable track record at the university.

"I am saddened that I have had to give up the opportunity to work for our students simply because of my sincerely held Catholic beliefs," he said. 

The criticism leveled at him is hypocritical, he said. He believes the country has a long history of championing "diversity and inclusion and toleration ... that ends with someone with whom they disagree."

Asked about the characterization of his writings as "homophobic" and "sexist," McCall wrote that his views should be taken in the context of the entire book and that he should be judged by his actions.

"I believe and my record attests to acting (consistently), that people should be considered on the basis of what they do not on the basis of an indelible characteristic or a belief."

As a professor, McCall's viewpoints are likely protected under the university policy, The Norman Transcript reports. Academic freedom would allow him to express views as long as they did not interfere with his job, the publication says.

