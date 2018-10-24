One Mega Millions ticket with all six numbers for Tuesday's record $1.6 billion jackpot was sold in South Carolina.

Mega Millions confirmed the location Wednesday morning, concurring what the South Carolina state lottery website had posted hours before.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

A screenshot from the South Carolina lottery website on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, showing one winning ticket sold in the U.S. record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” read a statement from Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group. “This is truly a historic occasion. We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder.”



While lottery officials will meet the winner -- or winners if the ticket was bought as part of a pool -- the general public may never know the identity. South Carolina allows lottery winners to remain anonymous.

Most winners opt for the cash reward, which, in this case, was $913.7 million, lottery officials said. That number is likely to fall even more as other taxes come into play.

The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

The updated jackpot for Friday's drawing -- which could have reached $2 billion had there been no winner -- was announced at $40 million.

Thirty-six people won $1 million, with two winning $3 million because they opted to get the Megaplier, which was 3x.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

