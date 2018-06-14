A suspect is at large after a shooting outside of a Westminster, Colo. dentist office that left an unknown number of people dead on Thursday afternoon.

There's no word about motive, or what led up to this shooting.

Two adults and two kids were the only victims -- they were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds after police arrived on scene around 3:05 p.m.

Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department said during a media briefing that it's unclear what their conditions are.

She told gathered media that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Cedar Wood business complex. Earlier reports had the shooting happening outside a dentist office but Spottke nor other sources would confirm which office.

A vehicle is being sought in connection to the shooting; Westminster police said it is a black Toyota four-door with Colorado tag number NPQ 091. Any people inside should be considered armed - call 911 or 303-658-4360 with any information on the vehicle, the Police Department said.

Spottke said the vehicle was seen leaving the scene; it is not considered a suspect vehicle, only a vehicle of interest. Law enforcement would like to talk with the people inside.

Note: Law enforcement originally put out a different tag number and have since corrected the mistake.

Spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dentist office who says he heard 7 or 8 “deliberate” gun shots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan. He says police ran after him when they arrived #9News https://t.co/bSj6n9RpLg — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) June 14, 2018

KUSA reporter Katie Eastman spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dentist office who said he heard seven or eight “deliberate” gunshots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan.

Aerial footage shows about a dozen or more patrol cars parked around the building, which is surrounded in police tape.Officers have been seen walking around the property tagging evidence.

Law enforcement sources initially confirmed to 9Wants to Know that multiple were killed, but have not repeated that information and have since said publicly that the conditions of the victims were unknown.

