2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters announced

The full rosters for the Mid-Summer Classic are set. Sunday MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players selected for the 2021 All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver.
The league announced the elected starters for the game last week. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays led with three starters - first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández. In the National League, the game's original host team, the Atlanta Braves (first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.), and the Cincinnati Reds (outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker) led with two starters each.
The starting rosters are follows:
American League:
- C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
- 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- 2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays
- 3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
- SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
- OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- OF: Teoscar Hernández, Toronto Blue Jays
- DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
National League:
- C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
- 1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
- 2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates
- 3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
- OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds
- OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds
The big question entering Sunday was whether Shohei Ohtani, the two-way stud on the Los Angeles Angels would be selected as a pitcher, in addition to already being voted the American League starter at designated hitter. Ohtani received 121 votes from players managers and coaches Sunday, securing his historic second roster spot. Ohtani also hit his MLB-leading 31st home run Sunday.
The rest of the AL's pitching staff includes:
- Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians
- Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox
- Kyle Gibson, Texas Rangers
- Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle Mariners
- Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
- Carlos Rodón, Chicago White Sox
- Matt Barnes, Boston Red Sox
- Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees
- Liam Hendricks, Chicago White Sox
- Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
- Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers
The NL's pitchers include:
- Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
- Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres
- Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
- Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants
- Germán Márquez, Colorado Rockies
- Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins
- Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
- Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
- Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
- Craig Kimbrell, Chicago White Sox
- Mark Melancon, San Diego Padres
- Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals
The AL's reserve position players are:
- Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays
- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
- Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
- Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics
- José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians
- Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels
- J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
- Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
- Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
- Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers
- Adolis García, Texas Rangers
- Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
The NL's reserves include:
- J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
- Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
- Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
- Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants
- Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres
- Eduardo Escobar, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Trea Turner, Washington Nationals
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
- Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers
Two of the players added to the All-Star Rosters Sunday will not make appearances at Coors. Indians starter and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber are both injured. Schwarber hit 16 home runs in the month of June before landing on the injured list Saturday.
With the addition of four representatives Sunday, the Red Sox will be the most represented team in Denver next week with five. The Padres top the NL with four representatives.
The game was moved to Denver from Atlanta shortly after the start of the 2021 season, because of concerns over controversial voting laws in the state of Georgia.
"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Jr. announced at the time.
The festivities at Coors Field kick off Sunday, July 11, with the Futures Game, featuring MLB's top prospects, and the Celebrity Softball Game. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game itself will be Tuesday, July 13.