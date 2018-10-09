NEW SCOTLAND, NY - A 3-year-old is getting credit from State Police for handing over marijuana during a traffic stop outside Albany last week.

New York State Police say they stopped a vehicle in the town of New Scotland Thursday, and saw an ashtray with marijuana cigarette butts inside. One trooper checked on a 3-year-old girl in the back seat while the other trooper interviewed the driver outside the car.

That 3-year-old then reached under the front seat, grabbed a zippered bag, and held it up to the trooper. Inside was marijuana, a metal grinder, and a smoking pipe.

The driver of the vehicle, Scott Hill, 26, and a passenger, Megan Karl, 33, both from Clarksville, were then arrested for child endangerment. Hill was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. The two appeared in New Scotland Town Court, have both been released from jail, and are due back in court at a later date.

The 3-year-old was turned over to relatives and CPS was notified.

