Five law enforcement officers, including three county deputies and two city officers, have been shot in Florence County, South Carolina, sheriff’s deputy Chief Glenn Kirby told local media.

A Facebook post from Florence County officials confirmed that a call was made in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, South Carolina.

As of 6 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon, the active threat is over and the suspect is now in custody, according to Florence County Emergency Management

Conditions of the officers involved have no yet been released.

This a developing news story, check back here for more updates.



**PICTURES FROM SCENE: Five law enforcement officers shot in Florence County. Follow our sister station reporter @TonyaWPDE for continual updates. West Florence High School is on lockdown. Our @carolinebTV is heading there now. #scnews pic.twitter.com/PM8ode0BCK — Ashley Blackstone (@ashblackstone) October 3, 2018

