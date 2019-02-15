AURORA, Ill. — Police have identified the gunman who killed five people at a suburban Chicago business and shot and wounded five police officers.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told reporters that 45-year-old Gary Martin also shot and wounded five police officers in the attack Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.

Ziman says Martin was shot and killed.

Workers at the plant earlier said Martin was employed there.

Aurora is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Chicago.

A city spokesperson, Clayton Muhammed told WGN-TV on air that four officers were injured in the shooting, but in stable condition.

For a tense hour, hordes of police and emergency responders reported to the active shooting situation near Highland and Archer in Aurora.

Several local media outlets reported a massive police response at a manufacturing facility. which was identified as Henry Pratt Manufacturing by the local school district.

Aurora Police tweeted at 2:43 p.m. CT there was an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Avenue but did not comment on any possible injuries or fatalities.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

WGN reported there were several officers were injured responding to the active shooter, and they are in stable condition.

"[The City of Aurora spokesperson] could not provide the number of officers or civilians injured," Ben Bradley, a WGN anchor tweeted.

A witness who said he works in the building, John Probst, told ABC7 Chicago that a man who worked there "went ballistic" and was armed with a pistol. He told the television station the suspected shooter was in his 30s-40s and had worked there for about 15 years.

Probst said he was not hurt, but another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."

The West Aurora School District 129 nearby reported they are holding students in place for their safety.

The Henry Pratt Company – which makes valves for potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets - has long been based in the Chicago area.

ATF Chicago tweeted they are also responding to a reported active shooter situation in Aurora.

The newly-minted governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker tweeted he is monitoring the situation and encouraged all residents to follow directives from local law enforcement.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) tweeted his heart "breaks for Aurora." He said he is tracking updates with his staff and thanked law enforcement responding to the emergency.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth echoed those sentiments.

"This is a scary, sad day for all Illinoisans and Americans," she tweeted. "Thank you to the brave first responders who risked their lives this afternoon and apprehended the shooter."

Aurora, Ill. is a far southwest suburb of Chicago, about 40 miles from the downtown area.