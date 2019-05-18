Actor and standup comedian Sammy Shore, who co-founded the Comedy Store, has died at the age of 92.

The family said through a spokeswoman that Shore died Saturday at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by loved ones. He was the father of comedian Pauly Shore.

Sammy Shore's nearly seven-decade career stretched from New York's "Borscht Belt" summer resorts to Las Vegas and the studios of Hollywood. He opened for such legendary singers as Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand and Tony Bennett.

Shore, his first wife Mitzi and writing partner Rudy Deluca founded the world-famous Los Angeles comedy club, the Comedy Store, in 1972.

Pauly Shore tweeted that his father lived an "amazing life" and he'll carry on his legacy.

Sammy was married to Suzanne Dennie Shore for the last 29 years.