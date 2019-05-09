It was a full-on Royal family affair as Princess Charlotte headed off to her first day of school on Thursday.

Charlotte was accompanied by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her big brother, Prince George, as they arrived at Thomas's Battersea school in London.

The 4-year-old princess joins her 6-year-old brother as students at the private school just a few miles from Kensington Palace.

The head of the lower school greeted Charlotte and the rest of the royal family before they headed inside. Prince William remarked that Charlotte is "very excited" about the first day of school.

Britain's Princess Charlotte, left, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019.

And while she has a formal title, Charlotte will be known as Charlotte Cambridge at school, Vanity Fair reported.

Prince Louis, who just turned one-year-old earlier this year, did not join the family on the trip to drop off Charlotte and George.

Britain's Princess Charlotte, center left, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)

PEOPLE previously reported that a source said Princess Charlotte "can't wait to be with George at big school. She is so excited about it all."

Helen Haslem, head of the lower school greets Britain's Princess Charlotte as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)

