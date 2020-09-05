Reports: Andre Harrell, who discovered Sean 'Puffy' Combs, dead at 59

Harrell's career started as part of the 1980s hip-hop duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records who was credited with discovering Sean "Puffy" Combs, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 59.

Variety reports the cause of Harrell's death was unclear Saturday morning. While there has been no official announcement, Variety and Billboard reported they confirmed Harrell's passing from sources and that DJ D-Nice announced the death on Instagram Friday.

Harrell's career started as part of the 1980s hip-hop duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Their biggest hit was "Genius Rap," which sampled the Tom Tom Club song "Genius of Love" (the same sampling was in the Mariah Carey hit "Fantasy").

Harrell's career took a turn when he met Def Jam records founder Russell Simmons, according to Billboard. He worked his way up to vice president of the company before leaving to form Uptown Records. It was there he discovered Combs, who was an intern.

Other Uptown artists included Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and rapper Heavy D.