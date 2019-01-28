Super Bowl Sunday is here once again. The battle for the ultimate NFL prize is days away, and according to Google, these are the top questions everyone wants to know.

Super Bowl Questions

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl LIII, also known as Super Bowl 53, will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LIII will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It is the home of the Falcons. The Stadium opened in 2017, and this will be the first Super Bowl played in it. Atalanta has hosted the Super Bowl twice previously. The Cowboys beat the Bills at the Georgia Dome in 1994, and the Rams beat the Titans in 2000.

Who is in the Super Bowl?

The New England Patriots will be playing against the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots are looking for their sixth Super Bowl win. The Rams haven't been back to the Super Bowl since Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's first title season.

How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady won?

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Tom Brady, now 41 years old, has won five Super Bowls as quarterback for the New England Patriots. They won in 2002, 2005, 2015 and 2017.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS, and streamed live online and on the CBS Sports App.

Questions about the new England Patriots

Who won the Patriots and Chiefs game?

The Patriots beat the Chiefs 43-40.

How many Super Bowls have the Patriots won?

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls, with their first win in 2002. Bill Belichick was coach and Tom Brady was quarterback for each of the Super Bowls the Patriots have won.

How many times have the Patriots been to the Super Bowl?

The Pats have been in the Super Bowl 9 times. This Sunday's game will be their tenth in the Super Bowl, and Tom Brady's 8th. Out of their nine appearances, the Pats have won five.

1985- Lost 46-10 to Bears

1998- Lost 35-21 to Packers

2001- Won 20-17 over Rams

2003- Won 32-29 over Panthers

2004- Won 24-21 over Eagles

2007- Lost 17-14 to Giants

2011- Lost 21-17 to Giants

2014- Won 28-24 over Seahawks

2016- Won 34-28 over Falcons

2017- Lost 41-33 to Eagles

2018- vs. Rams

Where are the Patriots from?

When they were founded in 1960, the New England Patriots were originally called the Boston Patriots. In 1971, they moved their home games to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and when the American Football League merged with the National Football League in 1970, the franchise changed its name to the New England Patriots. New England is used to refer to the region of the six Northeastern states Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampsire, Connecticut and Maine.

How many rings do the Patriots have?

The patriots have five Super Bowl Rings.

Questions about the Los Angeles Rams:

Where are the Rams from?

The Los Angeles Rams's home field is currently the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but the franchise began 1936 as the Cleveland Rams in Cleveland, Ohio. The franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1946. They then moved to St. Louis after the 1994 NFL season, before moving back to Los Angeles in 2016.

How many Super Bowls have the Rams won?

The Rams have won one Super Bowl, in 2000. They played against the Tennessee Titans as the St. Louis Rams and defeated them with a score of 23-16.

When was the last time the Rams were in the Super Bowl?

The Rams' last Super Bowl appearance was for Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. They also played against the Patriots, who won 20-17.

Who won the Saints vs Rams game?

The Rams beat the Saints 26-23.

When did the Rams move to Los Angeles?

The Rams have made the move to Los Angeles twice. They made their first move to Los Angeles from Cleveland in 1946, and then from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016.