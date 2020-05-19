AP tests add email submission back-up after online glitches

The College Board will now let students e-mail in AP tests if they have trouble submitting it. But those who had issues last week will have to retake the exams.

WASHINGTON — The College Board is changing up the submission process for its Advanced Placement tests after some students last week reported issues sending in their answers. But the change comes too late for students who had trouble with their tests last week.

The AP tests are normally done in a classroom and take up to three hours. But with schools across the country closed due to coronavirus, the tests moved online this year and were shortened to take anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes.

College Board, which administers the tests, said Sunday that students will now have an option to e-mail in their exam as a back-up, should they run into issues submitting it through the online testing platform.

The College Board added that to "ensure the validity of all Exam responses," it won't be able to retroactively accept e-mailed submissions from students who had issues while testing on May 11-15. "However, these students can feel confident that the backup email submission option will be in place for them during their makeup Exam," the College Board said.

The organization said that students around the world took nearly 2.2 million AP exams during the first week and "less than 1 percent of students were unable to submit their responses,” according to The Washington Post.

The group has declined to say how many students exactly reported problems. But education consultant Ibrahim Firat with Firat Education told KHOU that thousands of students had experienced issues.