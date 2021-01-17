Betty White marks 99th birthday Sunday by staying up as late as she wants

Her birthday meal will be a hot dog and French fries brought in (along with a bouquet of roses) by her longtime friend and agent.

True to form, Betty White has something impish to say about her birthday Sunday.

"Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!" she told The Associated Press in an email.

White's low-key plans include feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her Los Angeles-area home. Her birthday meal will be a hot dog and French fries brought in — along with a bouquet of roses — by her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas.

The actor's TV credits stretch from 1949's "Hollywood on Television" to a 2019 voice role in "Forky Asks a Question," with "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" among the enduring highlights.

Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking. I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the “Pet Set”. I hope everyone is safe and well. pic.twitter.com/uyn1IEXUqb — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 18, 2021

In January alone, White is on screen in reruns including "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland"; the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie "The Proposal," and the 2018 documentary "Betty White: First Lady of Television," about her life and career.

White's devotion to animals will be on display next month with the DVD and digital release of "Betty White's Pet Set," a 1970s series in which she visited with celebrity guests and their pets as well as wild animals.

Her work, always marked by top-drawer comedic timing, has earned her five Emmy Awards, including a 2010 trophy for a guest-host appearance on "Saturday Night Live."