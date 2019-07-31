A U.S. Senator from Missouri is sponsoring a bill that would force social media companies to eliminate what he calls addictive features that encourage users to remain online.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has introduced the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act (SMART Act). It would ban features such as YouTube's autoplay and Facebook and Twitter's infinite scrolling -- which allows users to keep scrolling down a page with no end.



Hawley's bill says the goal is to prevent social media companies from exploiting human psychology and require them to mitigate risks of internet addiction.

RELATED: FTC fines Facebook $5B, adds oversight for privacy mishaps