Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will not be removed following his conviction for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. He was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Walk of Fame, said the stars are intended to be permanent. It released this statement:
The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present. Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a "designated historic cultural landmark," and are intended to be permanent. The stars only commemorate the recipient's professional accomplishments. It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.
Reaction was swift on social media, the vast majority of it angry about the decision to leave the star alone.
But a few said it should stay put.