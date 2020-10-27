Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani announce engagement

As part of the couple's engagement announcement, Blake Shelton thanked Gwen Stefani for "saving my 2020...And the rest of my life."

It's official, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged!

The couple shared the happy news Tuesday on their social media accounts.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!," Shelton tweeted, along with a photo of the couple kissing shortly after their engagement.

The No Doubt frontwoman confirmed in an Instagram post that she indeed said yes to Shelton's proposal.

A source told PEOPLE that the two got engaged over the weekend of Oct. 17 in Oklahoma.

The couple have been dating since November 2015 after both stars went through sudden splits from their previous partners. Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert in July 2015, while Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced their separation in August 2015.

Stefani, 51, was on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday night and explained that she didn't even know Shelton existed before she joined "The Voice" for season 7. Shelton, 44, has been a judge for every season including the current 19th season.

