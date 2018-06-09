Burt Reynolds, the popular star of films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," has died at 82.

His agent, Todd Eisner, confirmed the actor's death to The Associated Press. Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter.

USA TODAY has reached out to Reynolds' representatives for details.

With his devil-may-care attitude, a permanent twinkle in his eyes and his trademark mustache, good-ol'-boy Reynolds was the bankable box-office star of the 1970s and early '80s – accumulating a string of box-office hits and unforgettable appearances on "The Tonight Show" couch with his "dear friend," host Johnny Carson.

He earned his first and only Oscar nomination in 1998 for Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights." He flaunted his sex appeal in 1972, posing rakishly on a bearskin rug as the first male nude (well, nearly) centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine – a choice he later describes as "one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made."

Reynolds was known for his personal dramas off the screen: his high-profile lost love with his "Smokey" co-star Sally Field and a messy divorce from actress Loni Anderson, a string of box-office clunkers that tanked his career, and well-chronicled financial problems.

burt reynolds young 1_1536263286960.jpg.jpg
circa 1985: Film star Burt Reynolds as a sheriff.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Reynolds re-emerged last year for personal project "The Last Movie Star," which looked into the life of a faded star filled with regret and longing, an exaggerated version of the actor content to living a mostly quiet life in Jupiter, Florida.

"I've been very, very lucky through ups and downs. When you crash and burn, you have to pick yourself up and go on and hope to make up for it," Reynolds told USA TODAY in an interview in March. "Along the way, I’ve met some wonderful people. And you always run into some jerks. But that would be the same if you were working for the Ford Motor Company.

"It’s a tough business. Very tough. But I always tried to leave a good impression wherever we shot, and I didn’t leave any buildings burning or anything," he added with a smile. "And I've had a good time through it all."

Reynolds was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Lansing, Michigan, and moved to Riviera, Florida, where his war-hero father Milo was the chief of police. The young Reynolds often clashed with his tough dad, who arrested him as a teenager for fighting and locked him up.

"For two more days, I sat in there. And for two more days, he threw every drunk he could on top of me," Reynolds recalled. "We never really made up. But I think he was proud of me at the end."

Reynolds excelled in football and was a star halfback at Florida State University before an injury derailed his career. He moved into movie stunts and eventually small acting parts in TV and movies.

In 1972, he made his breakthrough performance in the Oscar-nominated "Deliverance," the film he remained the most proud of throughout his career.

"It didn’t make as much money as a lot of the others," Reynolds said. "But it was a very difficult picture to make it. And it was done with a crazy leading man."

Leading roles in box office hits followed, including "Smokey" and "Semi-Tough" in 1977, and continued through banner years such as 1981 when "The Cannonball Run," "Paternity" and "Sharky's Machine" all hit the big screen.

His most personal role was in the 1979 comedy "Starting Over," playing the divorced Phil Potter opposite Jill Clayburgh and Candice Bergen. That "was the closest to me, in terms of, I see myself in that character and it was a classic film," Reynolds told USA TODAY. "It had some beautiful women and all the good things."

Reynolds kicked himself for some of the roles he turned down, such as Jack Nicholson's characters in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Terms of Endearment," and Richard Gere's part in "Pretty Woman."

But he never lost the twinkle in his eyes.

"I would do some things different. But you can’t," Reynolds said with a laugh. "You can only lie and say I wouldn’t do things differently."

21st September 1972: Film star Burt Reynolds in relaxed mood.
circa 1985: Film star Burt Reynolds as a sheriff.
21st September 1972: Film star Burt Reynolds relaxes in an easy chair with a cigar.
Promotional portrait of American actor Burt Reynolds on the set of the television series, 'Riverboat,' circa 1960.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 12: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the Golden Boot Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 12, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Movie Star" at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the "Dog Years" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the screening of "The Bandit" during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW)
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the screening of "The Bandit" during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW)
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 08: Actor Mark Wahlberg presents award to actor Burt Reynolds onstage during Spike TV's Guys Choice 2013 at Sony Pictures Studios on June 8, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Spike TV)
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 27: Actor Burt Reynolds presents onstage during the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MAY 23: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) (L-R) Rapper Nelly and actor Burt Reynolds make an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live to promote the "The Longest Yard" on May 23, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - MAY 12: Actor DL Hughley and Actor Burt Reynolds appear on the set of "Cloud Nine" on May 12, 2004 at Will Rodgers State Beach, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
3/11/98 Las Vegas, Nv. Burt Reynolds at the "Showest." He won for "Supporting Actor of the Year."
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the "Dog Years" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
