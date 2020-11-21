'Cake Boss' star says 'only time will tell' if he can bake again after injury

As he recovers from a serious hand injury, Buddy Valastro admitted he's not sure how much he's going to be able to do in the future when it comes to making cakes.

WASHINGTON — Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro, better known as the "Cake Boss," is not sure whether he'll be able to make cakes again after suffering a serious injury to his dominant hand.

Valastro, the owner of Carlo's Bakery and star of the reality TV show "Cake Boss," opened up to "Entertainment Tonight" about his grueling recovery after having his hand impaled by a metal rod from a bowling pinsetter at his home back in September.

Valastro said he's had three surgeries on his hand so far and may have a few more to go.

He acknowledged that he's "not ready to be on the sidelines" of his bakery yet, but "honestly, I don't know how much I'm going to be able to do."

"I can assure you and everybody...whether I have to do it left-handed, at 30%...I'm going to try to do it with all of my heart. I just don't know, you know, I might be like a boxer who's got the heart but ain't got the tools anymore and hope to God that that's not the case and only time will tell," Valastro told ET.

Valastro also recalled that the last thing he filmed before his accident was a four-part Food Network competition called "Buddy vs. Christmas," which premieres on Sunday.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Valastro added that he's practicing cake decorating skills with his left hand but considers that his back-up plan.

"Being able to be one of the top competitors in the country or the world and not be able to compete, that would break my heart. If I can't do it, and unfortunately I don't know if I can yet, it's a little too early to tell," he said.