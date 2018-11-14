Still feeling the impacts of the Carr Fire, Redding area hotels are filling up with Camp Fire evacuees.

“The problem was we were still kind of dealing with the remnants of the Carr Fire. There is a lot of cleanup people, a lot of things still going on in Redding. ... So we have pretty much been full ever since the Carr Fire,” Ed Rullman, a managing partner of the Best Western Plus Hilltop Inn, said Monday morning.

Shirley Tillman, who manages the Ramada Limited on Twin View Drive in north Redding, said the parking lot still fills up from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with Carr Fire construction and cleanup crews and utility workers.

“Our biggest thing is (availability of) rooms,” Tillman said.

A number of evacuees and insurance workers are staying at the Hilton Garden Inn in south Redding, said RREDCO President Gary Hayward. RREDCO operates the Hilton Garden Inn said.

Evacuee Milynn Perro, 40, said it's been a challenge finding accommodations.

The upper Magalia resident and her family were waiting Monday morning in the La Quinta Inn & Suites parking lot on Hilltop Drive in Redding while the two rooms they reserved through their insurance carrier were being cleaned.

Perro was with her two sons, two daughters, two dogs, a cat and a fish.

Her oldest son, Chris Rathja, 21, lost his home in Paradise. The AM/PM ARCO he works at burned down.

“Paradise is gone,” Rathja said.

The family stayed in Anderson, but Perro said the accommodations were not working out so they came to Redding.

“But it’s very hard. They (insurance) are having trouble getting people into anywhere because there are so many people getting impacted,” Perro said.

As of Monday, Perro’s house was still standing. Her husband stayed behind despite the order to evacuate.

But she is worried the fire is only 25 percent contained. She grew agitated as the wind started kicking up in the La Quinta parking lot.

“This wind is not helping,” she said.

Perro is a student at Butte College.

Her other children don’t have a school to return to because they have heard reports that Ridgeview High in Magalia and Paradise Intermediate School in Paradise were destroyed.

“It’s no normalcy. We can’t go back to anywhere,” said Kiley Thomkin, Perro’s 17-year-old daughter.

The Camp Fire is now California’s most destructive and deadly fire with 125,000 acres burned as of Tuesday evening, 6,522 homes destroyed and 42 people killed.

There are still hundreds still reported missing.

Noelle Barron, who works the front desk at the Sheraton in Redding, said they have been housing Camp Fire evacuees. The hotel was booked over the weekend.

“It’s really sad talking to them because it triggers everything again,” Barron said of memories of the Carr Fire this summer.

Some Pacific Gas & Electric Co. trucks sat in the parking lot Monday morning at the Sheraton.

“They’re here for the Paradise fire because they couldn’t find any rooms (closer),” Barron said.

There are more than 4,500 firefighters on the Camp Fire.

Rullman of the Best Western Hilltop said his hotel rented out about 1,400 rooms to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection personnel through October.

“Those are huge numbers for a season,” Rullman said. “A typical year for us is 500 to 600 Cal Fire rooms, 200 to 300 U.S. Forest Service rooms.”

