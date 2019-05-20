A suspect is being charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama police officer.

Authorities say 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes could face the death penalty in the shooting death of veteran Auburn police officer William Buechner.

Buechner was fatally wounded and two other officers were also shot while answering a call about a domestic disturbance on Sunday night.

Police Chief Paul Register said Buechner had been with the department for 13 years.

He identifies the two officers who were wounded as canine officer Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott. Sistrunk is being treated at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, while Elliott was treated and released.

Wilkes was captured early Monday following a manhunt. Court records aren't yet available to show whether he has a lawyer.

The chief says there is no indication that the 911 call that brought authorities to the scene was fake.

The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert , which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters were patrolling the area. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University. It warned students to stay away from the Arrow Head Trailer Park, which is about five miles from campus.

